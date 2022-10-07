ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO FEE Beautiful 1 Bedroom Avail in Soho's Best Luxury Bldg w/Attended Parking, Garden & Fitness. OPEN HOUSE THUR 12:30-5 & SAT/SUN 11-2 BY APPT ONLY

 3 days ago
54 Cannon St

Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

