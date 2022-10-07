ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

When You Have Two Separate Cancers

Jennifer Schmid had just learned she had pancreatic cancer and that she would need surgery to remove part of her pancreas, stomach, and intestines. Schmid’s oncologist recommended she have a CT scan to check for cancer anywhere else in her body. That’s how doctors found the spot on her...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
survivornet.com

Mom’s 11-Year-Old ‘Dream Child’ Was Being Fussy About Eating, Claimed He Was ‘Full’ When He Hadn’t Eaten: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Yusuf Ali, 14, has been fighting leukemia for three years, and will hopefully finish treatment in December. Though it’s been a tough fight for the once-active pre-teen, he is lucky his mother acted fast and helped find his diagnosis. The teen’s mom, Tansneem Ali, 41, thankfully recognized that her...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Black People#Diseases#General Health#A Black American
MedicalXpress

Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
CANCER
Healthline

How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer

A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
survivornet.com

Policewoman Mom Of Three, 30, Had A Seizure In Her Squad Car And Thought She’d Been Shot: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Police officer Brianna Ragsdale was diagnosed with cancerous astrocytomas (a type of brain tumor) after having a seizure while working. Now, she’s looking into whether or not she qualifies for clinical trials. Astrocytomas, generally speaking, develop from certain star-shaped brain cells called astrocytes. Grades I or II astrocytomas are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC4 Columbus

Helping young adults navigate their cancer diagnosis

Sponsored content by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. A cancer diagnosis at any age is devastating. When it happens to someone between the ages of 18 to 39, when they’re seemingly in the prime of their lives, the diagnosis comes with unique challenges and considerations.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?

I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines

A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Chasing Two Oncoproteins Across Dozens of Human Cancers

The proteins CDK4 and CDK6 are well-known regulators of the cell cycle, driving cells into the DNA replication phase that occurs before cell division. Since their discovery in the 1990s, scientists have understood that mutations in these regulatory proteins can lead to uncontrolled cell division, or cancer. Thanks to persistent research efforts over the past thirty years, CDK4/6 inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of breast cancer, but given the disruptive power of these oncoproteins, it is likely that such inhibitors could be effective for other types of cancer as well. When it comes to targeted therapies, more specific means less toxic, so understanding which proteins to target in each cancer is a crucial first step.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy