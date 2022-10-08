Read full article on original website
ESPN
Steve Stricker wins Constellation Furyk & Friends by 2 shots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection Sunday until the final hole, and by then it didn't matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year. Staked to a three-shot lead,...
Notebook: Branden Grace Becomes First Player to Withdraw From LIV Golf Event
Grace pulled out of the LIV Golf Thailand event in the middle of his third round with a rib issue.
Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world. Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed. A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas. “It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim claims second PGA Tour win after Patrick Cantlay has NIGHTMARE finish
Tom Kim claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after disaster struck on the 72nd hole for Patrick Cantlay. Both Kim and Cantlay were neck-and-neck down the stretch in Las Vegas but at the final hole with their scores tied at 24-under par for the championship, the American pulled his tee shot left into the waste area.
France 24
England's Shadoff takes wire-to-wire LPGA Mediheal title
Shadoff fired a one-under par 71 to finish 72 holes on 15-under 273 for a one-stroke victory at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles. The 34-year-old Briton made her victory breakthrough in her 246th career LPGA start. "Surreal," Shadoff said of the feeling. "I've waited a long...
Golf Digest
Tom Kim contending again, Aaron Rai is on a roll and Adam Hadwin draws an ace in Vegas
Tom Kim hasn’t exhibited the same animated intensity at the Shriners Children’s Open that he showed two weeks ago at the Presidents Cup. But the tournament in Las Vegas isn’t over yet. While Patrick Cantlay was lighting up TPC Summerlin on Saturday for an 11-under 60, tying...
Yardbarker
Host Jim Furyk tied for lead at Furyk & Friends
Jim Furyk shot a 5-under-par 67 to earn a share of the lead after the first round of his PGA Tour Champions stop, the Constellation Furyk & Friends, on Friday in Jacksonville, Fla. Furyk joined Steve Flesch and Rob Labritz atop the leaderboard at Timuquana Country Club, one stroke better...
Golf Digest
‘Find the lanes:' Patrick Cantlay’s ingenious par-5 strategy, explained
Patrick Cantlay is not a swashbuckling or daring golfer, by design. Conjure up a few ways to best describe his game, and golf fans will land on words like efficient, effective, simple, consistent. And it’s what makes him one of the most fearsome players in golf today. In many...
Yardbarker
Jodi Ewart Shadoff maintains 4-stroke lead at Mediheal Championship
Jodi Ewart Shadoff is looking for a wire-to-wire victory after carding a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Somis, Calif. She continues to hold a four-stroke lead in her bid for her first victory on the LPGA Tour. Shadoff sits at 14-under 202. South African Paula...
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
2022 Shriners Children's Open Saturday tee times, how to watch
It’s time for the weekend in Sin City. For most, that means a party on The Strip. Yet for some of the best golfers in the world, it’s chasing a PGA Tour title. TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, ranked No. 4 last year on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in Nevada, plays host to the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open this week, and will play to 7,255 yards with a par of 71. It’s the third PGA Tour event of the 2022-23 season.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Rahm equals Seve | Tom Kim’s torrid pace
It was a week of firsts on the world’s major golf tours. It was also a week of seconds and thirds. If this seems a bit confusing, or redundant, or even non-sensical, bear with us. Four of the top tours were at play as October’s first full week came to a close. From Florida’s east coast to Spain’s capital, and from Las Vegas to LA, the game’s finest plied their trade. Even with NFL football commanding the attention of many sports fans, golf still shows strong in autumn. The fairways and greens of golf tell us it’s time to run down the tours one more time. Dig in!
