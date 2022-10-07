ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
OROVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
CORNING, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power

Power has been restored to the affected areas within Oroville, according to the PG&E Outage Map. According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire

CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Several Chico State students helping build Torres Shelter expansion

CHICO, Calif. - Over the past couple of weeks, volunteers and construction management students at Chico State have been helping expand storage and shelter space at the Torres Shelter. Luis Ojeda is the president of the Associated General Contractors Club at Chico State. He and his peers are powering this...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue

CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death

Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
PARADISE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man

A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State President Hutchinson announces plans to retire

CHICO, Calif. - Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that she plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. “While my passion for Chico State has never been greater and my love for my family remains unfettered, the time has come for me to focus on my overall well-being and to spend active, quality time with my incredible wife and life partner, Linda Allen,” Hutchinson said in a news release.
CHICO, CA

