Although the clichés and jokes you may have heard about obsessive-compulsive disorder – or OCD – tend to focus on cleanliness and tidying, there is much more to it than that.OCD is a mental health condition where obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours come together to create significant distress and disturbance in day-to-day life.There are lots of misconceptions and unhelpful stereotypes about what OCD really is though, which can add to the challenges for people affected.As OCD Awareness Week (October 10-15) begins, here are six things you might not know about obsessive-compulsive disorder…1. Compulsions can be behavioural and mind-basedYes, compulsions can...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO