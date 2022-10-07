ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

ajmc.com

Advice for Patients with Alopecia and Their Caregivers

15-year-old Matthew and his parents share personal advice for young patients with alopecia and their caregivers. Matthew: Advice that I’d give for someone who’s newly diagnosed with alopecia would be to stay as strong as you can. This was tough for me. Tony: Advice I would tell someone...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?

Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
HEALTH
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
JAPAN
Healthline

What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium

Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
HEALTH
ahchealthenews.com

If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop

We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
HEALTH
wdfxfox34.com

Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide

Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
SKIN CARE
psychologytoday.com

How Your Dog Knows When You’re Stressed

Research has established dogs' ability to sense human changes in medical conditions and emotions. A recent study examined how dogs know when negative stress affects humans. With training, dogs can use their sense of smell to detect chemical changes in human breath and sweat when someone is stressed. We know...
PETS
The Independent

OCD Awareness Week: 6 things you may not know about OCD

Although the clichés and jokes you may have heard about obsessive-compulsive disorder – or OCD – tend to focus on cleanliness and tidying, there is much more to it than that.OCD is a mental health condition where obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours come together to create significant distress and disturbance in day-to-day life.There are lots of misconceptions and unhelpful stereotypes about what OCD really is though, which can add to the challenges for people affected.As OCD Awareness Week (October 10-15) begins, here are six things you might not know about obsessive-compulsive disorder…1. Compulsions can be behavioural and mind-basedYes, compulsions can...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
PARENTING
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are some ways your body reacts when you're dehydrated

It is recommended that the average adult drinks at least 11 cups of water a day. This is just the ideal number; you can drink less unless your body is losing more fluid than you’re taking in. When that occurs, you’re probably dehydrated. And because water is needed to lubricate the joints and eyes, aid digestion and flush out waste and toxins, a deficit could be dangerous, according to NHS Inform. Here are four ways your body reacts to dehydration:
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What is ADHD coaching and do I really need it?

ADHD coaching has been in the news this week, with the release of new guidelines for diagnosing and managing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The evidence-based clinical guidelines recommend ADHD coaching could be considered for adolescents and adults as part of a holistic treatment and support plan. What is ADHD coaching? Do you really need it? And how do you go about finding coaching support? Read more: I think I have ADHD, how do I get a diagnosis? What might it mean for me? ...
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Brain recordings shed light on how we process what we see

Researchers have captured human neural activity in unprecedented detail to better understand how the brain works to process what we see. “Because what we see, and our responses to it, are continuously changing, it is challenging to understand how the brain works when taking in new information and then in processing it,” says Jonathan Winawer, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at New York University and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the Journal of Neuroscience.
SCIENCE

