ajmc.com
Advice for Patients with Alopecia and Their Caregivers
15-year-old Matthew and his parents share personal advice for young patients with alopecia and their caregivers. Matthew: Advice that I’d give for someone who’s newly diagnosed with alopecia would be to stay as strong as you can. This was tough for me. Tony: Advice I would tell someone...
survivornet.com
A Mother’s Nightmare As Twin Newborn Girls are Diagnosed with Eye Cancer Just Three Days Apart: How They Made It Through
Maryann Oakley from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was overjoyed when she delivered two healthy twin girls back in December 2017. Then they were both diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer. Battling cancer together, the twins, now age 4, luckily made it through. But just last March, sadly Eve’s cancer...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
Doctors misdiagnosed me for 13 years. My neurologist finally found what I had and brought me back to life.
The author says one simple test showed she has multiple sclerosis, and after years of misdiagnosis, the news brought her back to life.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
Adult ADHD diagnosis: ‘You’ve got to relook at your entire life’
In Australia the condition is likely underdiagnosed, particularly in women. Its apparent increase may simply be a matter of catching up
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
Healthline
What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium
Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
ahchealthenews.com
If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop
We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
I was told to stop comparing my little boy to other kids – I’m devastated I was right
WATCHING your baby grow is one of the best parts of being a parent. Marking the different milestones is key and it's something that mum Clare Done was monitoring with her little boy Buddy. But when the 33-year-old realised her son wasn't hitting some of his key steps, she knew...
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
psychologytoday.com
How Your Dog Knows When You’re Stressed
Research has established dogs' ability to sense human changes in medical conditions and emotions. A recent study examined how dogs know when negative stress affects humans. With training, dogs can use their sense of smell to detect chemical changes in human breath and sweat when someone is stressed. We know...
Dermatologists on the Products They Use Daily—including One for Hair Loss
Three skin experts share their personal routines, and one product that all of them swear by.
OCD Awareness Week: 6 things you may not know about OCD
Although the clichés and jokes you may have heard about obsessive-compulsive disorder – or OCD – tend to focus on cleanliness and tidying, there is much more to it than that.OCD is a mental health condition where obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours come together to create significant distress and disturbance in day-to-day life.There are lots of misconceptions and unhelpful stereotypes about what OCD really is though, which can add to the challenges for people affected.As OCD Awareness Week (October 10-15) begins, here are six things you might not know about obsessive-compulsive disorder…1. Compulsions can be behavioural and mind-basedYes, compulsions can...
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are some ways your body reacts when you're dehydrated
It is recommended that the average adult drinks at least 11 cups of water a day. This is just the ideal number; you can drink less unless your body is losing more fluid than you’re taking in. When that occurs, you’re probably dehydrated. And because water is needed to lubricate the joints and eyes, aid digestion and flush out waste and toxins, a deficit could be dangerous, according to NHS Inform. Here are four ways your body reacts to dehydration:
What is ADHD coaching and do I really need it?
ADHD coaching has been in the news this week, with the release of new guidelines for diagnosing and managing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The evidence-based clinical guidelines recommend ADHD coaching could be considered for adolescents and adults as part of a holistic treatment and support plan. What is ADHD coaching? Do you really need it? And how do you go about finding coaching support? Read more: I think I have ADHD, how do I get a diagnosis? What might it mean for me? ...
Futurity
Brain recordings shed light on how we process what we see
Researchers have captured human neural activity in unprecedented detail to better understand how the brain works to process what we see. “Because what we see, and our responses to it, are continuously changing, it is challenging to understand how the brain works when taking in new information and then in processing it,” says Jonathan Winawer, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at New York University and the senior author of the paper, which appears in the Journal of Neuroscience.
