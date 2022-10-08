Read full article on original website
3 Things To Know For Monday
Here are three things to know for Monday, Oct. 10:. 1. Young Adult Book Club: Today, 5 p.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Fall Fest: Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Elizabethtown Primary. Games, concessions, bounce houses and more. 3. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Saturday,...
Foxglove Garden Club Beautifies Bladen with Mum Sale
The Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club holds the Katie Mac Greene Mum Fundraiser every year since 1996. This autumn over 400 potted mums were distributed. Club members sold mums to family and friends to raise funds. The club also donated mums for beautifucation projects. “The Garden Club does community projects to...
2022 Grape Festival is Underway
Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting the 2022 Grape Festival today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 300 vendors and live entertainment. The Tams will be entertaining on the main stage at 1 p.m. Lu Mil Vineyard is located on Suggs Taylor Road in the Dublin area. Tags:...
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
Fayetteville community host 'Remember My Name' vigil to honor those lost to domestic violence
Members of the Fayetteville community paid tribute Thursday to lives lost to domestic violence in Festival Park at the annual "Remember My Name" Vigil.
Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 10
It’s Monday … October 10, 2022 … Moving along at a rapid pace this year…. Checking NFL results … well at least one game … Panthers lost … again … this time to 49ers … final score 37 – 15. Panthers now 1-4-0 … chatter begins about how long before coaching change … Next game is Sunday, October 16 … at LA Rams…
Counseling service donates $25K to Scotland Memorial Foundation
Scotland Memorial Foundation (SMF) will host its 29th Annual in-person Putting on the Ritz, A Gala of Giving, on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. under the big tent on the Scotland Memorial Hospital Campus. Last year the virtual event raised almost $290,000 which supports community healthcare programs through the Scotland...
REMEMBERING MARIEA: Mom organizing half-marathon to honor daughter who died of postpartum eclampsia
Denise Dilley Martin is all too familiar with postpartum eclampsia. She lost her 27-year-old daughter, Mariea Martin Teague, to this rare condition on June 27, 2017. Teague had just been discharged from the hospital after giving birth when she developed symptoms which caused her to go into a seizure. She was immediately transported back to the hospital. Within a week Teague lost her life to PE.
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Southern Pines, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Southern Pines. The Lee County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Lee County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
$349,900 1bd 2ba 1,974 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Built in 2009 and 2010 this 1974 Square foot brick home is located at the end of a private drive providing the safety and privacy you will need and within 15 minutes to North Myrtle Beach! A total of three parcels containing 6.90 acres gives you room to roam, ride horses, hunt, and or fish! Two of the parcels are populated with timber and one parcel has a large pond located right to the left of the home. Home can be a three bedroom but is being used presently as as a one bedroom with large walk in closet. Owner has constructed a storm safety shelter within the home that can serve as a second bedroom. Safety through hurricanes or tornados is not a concern here! The privacy fence and gates provide an extra level of security for you and the family.
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Traffic, nonprofits, and hurricane recovery at Red Springs meeting
