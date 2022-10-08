Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China

Read full article on original website
Fight4Freedom
2d ago
sure, and consequently destroyed everyones immune system while not being exposed to anything. We need germs naturally to prevent illnesses.
68
Jess R
2d ago
Duhhhh, but...lack of environmental exposure suppressed immune systems, caused more mental issues, impacted education, closed businesses and destroyed the economy. Where was the push for better health, eating right, regular checkups?
37
Farhan Hamid
2d ago
because lockdowns were the dumbest measures that were implemented from the get go, lockdowns are very ineffective
39
