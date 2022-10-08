Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
PWMania
Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt
Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules. Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: The Good Brothers Expected To Return To WWE
Former RAW Tag Team Champions the Good Brothers are likely to be back on WWE TV soon enough. The team, consisting of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, joined WWE in 2016, but were released in 2020. Sources within WWE told Pwinsider that the Good Brothers are expected back in WWE...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
PWMania
Major Spoiler on Another WWE Star Returning to the Company
Sarah Logan is set to return to WWE soon. This week’s season premiere of SmackDown on FOX featured a dark pre-recorded promo from The Viking Raiders. While it was difficult to tell who was present, The Viking Raiders stated that fools have confused their absence for weakness, but they have been watching, waiting, and getting stronger. The promo continued with a woman’s voice saying that when the Gods speak, they listen and obey. To conclude the promo, she said, “Valhalla awaits.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Wrestlers Done With Impact Wrestling
Following Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Albany, New York, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are officially done with the promotion, according to Pwinsider. There’s no word on what is next for the wrestlers. Maria has previously stated that she’s had...
ComicBook
WWE Extreme Rules Match Order and Backstage Details Revealed
There's quite a bit of buzz heading into tonight's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and now we have the match lineup and some additional backstage details courtesy of Fightful Select. According to the new report, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be kicking off the event, while the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Riddle will be closing things out. Evidently, the Edge vs Finn Balor match and the Fight Pit main event match will be getting the most time on the show, while the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be the shortest on the card. You can find the full lineup and who is producing the match below.
PWMania
White Rabbit QR Code Revealed on WWE SmackDown During Triple H’s Promo
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has produced a number of White Rabbit teases leading up to the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, including one that was revealed on this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s season premiere episode of Smackdown, Triple H introduced the show. During his introduction, there...
Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night. Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Fight Club – Tag 1: Moxley vs. Gage
Tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fight Club – Tag 1 event. The show will air on FITE at 6 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the is card:. * Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck. * Los...
PWMania
Video: Official WWE Presentation of the WrestleMania 40 Logo
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE presented the WrestleMania 40 logo to the fans in attendance at Extreme Rules. You can watch the video of the unveiling below. Jerry “The King” Lawler introduced the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and the 76ers mascot prior to the unveiling. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled...
PWMania
Raven Attacks Tommy Dreamer After Impact Hall of Fame Induction
The Bound For Glory countdown show saw the induction of Raven into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. Tommy Dreamer was present to induct his former ECW rival and close friend. Before thanking Dreamer for inducting him and being the “babyface to my heel,” Raven told a few stories.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Makes First Comments Following WWE Return
Bray Wyatt has addressed his return to WWE at last night’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Wyatt returned in the final moments of the show, walking through an ominous door and removing a new mask, much to the delight of the fans in Philadelphia, PA. Responding to a...
PWMania
Breaking Down WWE Extreme Rules 2022
Extreme Rules 2022 is now in the books with a phenomenal return, some incredible storytelling, and more fantastic action from The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. It wasn’t the show it maybe could have been and hyped up to be. But was still a very good show overall. Brawling Brutes...
PWMania
Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Here are some early creative notes for tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Early plans for the DX 25th Anniversary celebration include a rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla Position backstage, as well as the standard glow-sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/3/22) – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn – 7,294 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/6/22) – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. – 3,043 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/7/22) – DCU Center in Worcester, MA – 5,830 sold. AEW Rampage (10/7/22) –...
PWMania
Sarah Logan Returning to WWE?
This week’s WWE SmackDown featured a segment vignette that hints at a debut or return. A man stated that “fools” should not mistake their absence for weakness because they have grown stronger. A woman sounding like Sarah Logan spoke next about praying to Valhalla. Logan also appeared in an August-aired Viking Raiders vignette.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Hilarious Segment That Got Bob Backlund Kicked Off WWE TV
During the most recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his relationship with Bob Backlund and offered his opinions on the matter. Backlund made his comeback to WWE in the early part of the year 2000, and during that year’s Royal Rumble, he formed a temporary alliance with Angle. Backlund asked to do over the promo segment in a less famous version of the “it’s live pal” moment, but he was unaware that they were broadcasting live at the time.
