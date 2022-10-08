There's quite a bit of buzz heading into tonight's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and now we have the match lineup and some additional backstage details courtesy of Fightful Select. According to the new report, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be kicking off the event, while the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Riddle will be closing things out. Evidently, the Edge vs Finn Balor match and the Fight Pit main event match will be getting the most time on the show, while the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be the shortest on the card. You can find the full lineup and who is producing the match below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO