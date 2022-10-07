Vandalia junior golfer Conner McCall got off to a very good start in his quest for an individual 1A State Golf championship, staying in the top few spots of the leaderboard throughout Round 1 and ending the day in a 3-way tie for 1st. McCall would pick up three birdies on the day and bogey four holes whole shooting even par for the remaining 11 holes to finish at 1 over par 73 for Round 1. McCall sits tied with Jake Guse of Rockford Lutheran and Parker Boehne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran for the top spot as golfers begin Round 2 on Saturday. With expected frost in the Bloomington area for Saturday morning, the IHSA announced on Friday night that golfers would begin teeing off an hour later than originally schedule, with the first golfers teeing off at 9:30am. McCall will tee off at 10:15am on the first hole, just as he did for the first round. He will be playing in a 4-man group along with Guse, Boehne and Vincent Messana of Beecher who sits in a tie for 5th place to start Round 2. As he plays his second round of the tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, McCall will be looking to improve on his 4th place individual finish from his sophomore season one year ago.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO