IHSA 1A State Golf Day 2-Final Update—Vandals Conner McCall finishes 16th, Altamont’s Avery Jahraus 61st
Two area golfers are underway with their second round of the IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament today. Vandalia junior Conner McCall shot an 84 today in round 2 of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. That comes after shooting a 73 on Friday. Conner ends up with a 2 day total of 157 and finishes 16th.
Vandalia Soccer Begins IHSA Postseason Play on Tuesday
The Vandalia soccer team will begin play in the IHSA 1A Soccer Postseason on Tuesday. The Vandals finished their regular season at 3-12, winning their first games in several years which earned them the #8 seed out of 11 teams in Sub-Sectional B for the North Mac Sectional. That will send the Vandals to the Raymond Regional on Tuesday where they will take on the host and #4 seed Lincolnwood/Morrisonville/Nokomis in the second semifinal game of the regional at 7:00pm under the lights at Terry Todt Field at Raymond Park. The winner would then advance to the Regional Championship game on Saturday at 11:00am in Raymond against he winner of the first semifinal between #1 seed Hillsboro and #9 seed Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Vandalia’s McCall is Tied for 1st, He and Altamont’s Jahraus Both Advance to Round 2 of IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament
Vandalia High School junior golfer Conner McCall and Altamont High School senior golfer Avery Jahraus will both get to move on to the Second Round of the IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament after their qualifying finishes during Round 1 of the tournament on Friday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Vandalia’s Conner McCall in Tie for 1st at 1A State Golf Tournament Heading into Round 2
Vandalia junior golfer Conner McCall got off to a very good start in his quest for an individual 1A State Golf championship, staying in the top few spots of the leaderboard throughout Round 1 and ending the day in a 3-way tie for 1st. McCall would pick up three birdies on the day and bogey four holes whole shooting even par for the remaining 11 holes to finish at 1 over par 73 for Round 1. McCall sits tied with Jake Guse of Rockford Lutheran and Parker Boehne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran for the top spot as golfers begin Round 2 on Saturday. With expected frost in the Bloomington area for Saturday morning, the IHSA announced on Friday night that golfers would begin teeing off an hour later than originally schedule, with the first golfers teeing off at 9:30am. McCall will tee off at 10:15am on the first hole, just as he did for the first round. He will be playing in a 4-man group along with Guse, Boehne and Vincent Messana of Beecher who sits in a tie for 5th place to start Round 2. As he plays his second round of the tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, McCall will be looking to improve on his 4th place individual finish from his sophomore season one year ago.
Altamont’s Jahraus Makes Cut, Plays in Round 2 of IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament Saturday
Altamont senior golfer Avery Jahraus has advanced to Round 2 of the IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament. Jahraus is playing in the tournament for the first time and was able to make the cut going 13 over par with an 85 during Friday’s Round 1. Jahraus had a rough hole early on, getting a triple bogey on his 4th hole of play, but would also get two birdies on the back 9 and shoot even par on three holes to get himself in position to advance. Jahraus will be teeing off at 9:39am in the second group of the day going off from the 10th tee. He will be grouped with Nathan Ling of Rockford Lutheran, Nathan Rich of Robinson and Will Schwartz of Alton Marquette.
Altamont baseball falls to St. Anthony in NTC Tournament Championship Game
The fall baseball season came to a close for the Altamont Indians on Saturday, as they lost 3 to 2 to Effingham St. Anthony in the NTC Tournament Championship game. St. Anthony scored a single run in the bottom of the 2nd inning and saw Altamont tie up the game in the top of the 3rd before the Bulldogs got 2 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take a 3 to 1 lead. Altamont would get one run back in the 6th but couldn’t tie it. Altamont ends their fall baseball season with a 20-5 overall record.
Illinois Football beat Iowa to extend winning streak, moves into Top 25
(Champaign, IL) — Illinois kicker Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts in a 9-to-6 win over Iowa Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the program’s first win over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illini Coach Bret Bielema talks about the big win over Iowa. The Fighting Illini extended...
