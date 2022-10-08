Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Severely ill COVID Patients: Symptom Control and Survival
There was little proof that severe COVID results in symptom management. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to identify changes in symptoms, relationships to therapies, and survival rates among COVID patients who were terminally ill or receiving palliative care. During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, a multicenter cohort study...
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
News-Medical.net
DOAC use associated with lower risk of kidney complications in patients with atrial fibrillation
Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct oral...
Nature.com
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
Nature.com
Metagenomic DNA sequencing to quantify Mycobacterium tuberculosis DNA and diagnose tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) remains a significant cause of mortality worldwide. Metagenomic next-generation sequencing has the potential to reveal biomarkers of active disease, identify coinfection, and improve detection for sputum-scarce or culture-negative cases. We conducted a large-scale comparative study of 428 plasma, urine, and oral swab samples from 334 individuals from TB endemic and non-endemic regions to evaluate the utility of a shotgun metagenomic DNA sequencing assay for tuberculosis diagnosis. We found that the composition of the control population had a strong impact on the measured performance of the diagnostic test: the use of a control population composed of individuals from a TB non-endemic region led to a test with nearly 100% specificity and sensitivity, whereas a control group composed of individuals from TB endemic regions exhibited a high background of nontuberculous mycobacterial DNA, limiting the diagnostic performance of the test. Using mathematical modeling and quantitative comparisons to matched qPCR data, we found that the burden of Mycobacterium tuberculosis DNA constitutes a very small fraction (0.04 or less) of the total abundance of DNA originating from mycobacteria in samples from TB endemic regions. Our findings suggest that the utility of a minimally invasive metagenomic sequencing assay for pulmonary tuberculosis diagnostics is limited by the low burden of M. tuberculosis and an overwhelming biological background of nontuberculous mycobacterial DNA.
Nature.com
Two-year effects of semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity: the STEP 5 trial
The STEP 5 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4"‰mg versus placebo (both plus behavioral intervention) for long-term treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, without diabetes. The co-primary endpoints were the percentage change in body weight and achievement of weight loss of â‰¥5% at week"‰104. Efficacy was assessed among all randomized participants regardless of treatment discontinuation or rescue intervention. From 5 October 2018 to 1 February 2019, 304 participants were randomly assigned to semaglutide 2.4"‰mg (n"‰="‰152) or placebo (n"‰="‰152), 92.8% of whom completed the trial (attended the end-of-trial safety visit). Most participants were female (236 (77.6%)) and white (283 (93.1%)), with a mean (s.d.) age of 47.3 (11.0)"‰years, body mass index of 38.5 (6.9)"‰kg"‰m"“2 and weight of 106.0 (22.0)"‰kg. The mean change in body weight from baseline to week"‰104 was âˆ’15.2% in the semaglutide group (n"‰="‰152) versus âˆ’2.6% with placebo (n"‰="‰152), for an estimated treatment difference of âˆ’12.6 %-points (95% confidence interval, âˆ’15.3 to âˆ’9.8; P"‰<"‰0.0001). More participants in the semaglutide group than in the placebo group achieved weight loss â‰¥5% from baseline at week"‰104 (77.1% versus 34.4%; P"‰<"‰0.0001). Gastrointestinal adverse events, mostly mild-to-moderate, were reported more often with semaglutide than with placebo (82.2% versus 53.9%). In summary, in adults with overweight (with at least one weight-related comorbidity) or obesity, semaglutide treatment led to substantial, sustained weight loss over 104"‰weeks versus placebo. NCT03693430.
Nature.com
Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
Long Covid causes erectile dysfunction and hair loss as symptoms list widens
Hair loss and erectile dysfunction have joined the list of long Covid symptoms, according to new research.The study found that while the most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, bowel incontinence and limb swelling.Patterns of symptoms tended to be grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems, and then a broader range of symptoms.As well as spotting a wider set of symptoms, researchers also identified key groups and behaviour that put people at increased risk of developing long...
Nature.com
Race and ethnicity moderate the associations between lifetime psychedelic use (MDMA and psilocybin) and psychological distress and suicidality
Psychedelic compounds have been linked to salutary mental health outcomes in both naturalistic and clinical settings; however, current research on psychedelics suffers from a lack of inclusion and focus on racial and ethnic minorities. Thus, the goal of our study was to assess whether race and ethnicity moderate the associations that naturalistic lifetime MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) use and psilocybin use share with past month psychological distress and past year suicidality (ideation and planning). Using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) (2008"“2019) (N"‰="‰484,732), we conducted survey-weighted multivariable logistic regression to conduct interaction tests and to assess the associations that MDMA use and psilocybin use share with the aforementioned outcomes for each racial and ethnic group. Race and ethnicity significantly moderated the associations between MDMA and psilocybin use and psychological distress and suicidality. For White participants, MDMA and psilocybin use conferred lowered odds of all distress and suicidality outcomes. For racial and ethnic minorityÂ participants, the associations between psychedelic use and suicidality were far fewer. These findings invite further research into the impact of race, ethnicity, and other identity factors (e.g., socioeconomic status, sexual/gender minority status) on the effects of psychedelic substances.
Nature.com
School environments and obesity: a systematic review of interventions and policies among school-age students in Latin America and the Caribbean
Karani Santhanakrishnan VimaleswaranÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8485-89302,7Â. International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The rapid rise in obesity rates among school children in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) could have a direct impact on the region's physical and mental health, disability, and mortality. This review presents the available interventions likely to reduce, mitigate and/or prevent obesity among school children in LAC by modifying the food and built environments within and around schools.
Nature.com
One-pot H/D exchange and low-coordinated iron electrocatalyzed deuteration of nitriles in DO to Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines
Developing a step-economical approach for efficient synthesis of Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines (Î±,Î²-DAEAs) with high deuterium ratios using an easy-to-handle deuterated source under ambient conditions is highly desirable. Here we report a room-temperature one-pot two-step transformation of aryl acetonitriles to Î±,Î²-DAEAs with up to 92% isolated yield and 99% Î±,Î²-deuterium ratios using D2O as a deuterium source. The process involves a fast Î±-C"‰âˆ’"‰H/C"‰âˆ’"‰D exchange and tandem electroreductive deuteration of C"‰â‰¡"‰N over an in situ formed low-coordinated Fe nanoparticle cathode. The moderate adsorptions of nitriles/imine intermediates and the promoted formation of active hydrogen (H*) on unsaturated Fe sites facilitate the electroreduction process. In situ Raman confirms co-adsorption of aryl rings and the C"‰â‰¡"‰N group on the Fe surface. A proposed H*-addition pathway is confirmed by the detected hydrogen and carbon radicals. Wide substrate scope, parallel synthesis of multiple Î±,Î²-DAEAs, and successful preparation of Î±,Î²-deuterated Melatonin and Komavine highlight the potential.
News-Medical.net
Acute kidney injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
In a recent study published in the Frontiers in Medicine journal, researchers examined the phenotypes of acute kidney injury (AKI) in hospitalized coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. AKI affects roughly one in three patients hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU), making it a fairly common disorder. An abrupt drop...
Nature.com
Donor lymphocyte infusions after haploidentical stem cell transplantation with PTCY: A study on behalf of the EBMT cellular therapy & immunobiology working party
Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) is a treatment option to prevent or treat relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). We here report data for 173 patients who received one or multiple DLIs after haploidentical-HCT with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCY) at 47 EBMT centers from 2009 to 2018. Indication for DLI was: prophylactic for 59(34.3%), preemptive for 20(11.6%), and therapeutic for 93(54.1%). For the prophylactic group, the median number of DLIs was 1 (IQR:1"“2.5) with a median first dose of 0.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the preemptive 2 (IQR:1"“3) with 0.5"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the therapeutic 1 (IQR:1"“3) with 1"‰Ã—"‰106CD3+ Tcell/kg, respectively. OS after first DLI was 61% (46"“75%) for prophylactic, 40% (19"“61%) for preemptive, and 22% (13"“31%) for therapeutic. CI of II-IV aGVHD and cGVHD was 17%(7"“27%) and 53% (40"“67%) for the prophylactic, 20% (2"“38%) and 21% (3"“39%) for the preemptive, 17% (9"“24%) and 24% (15"“33%) for the therapeutic group, respectively. Our data show great variability in the indications and modalities of DLI across responding EBMT centers. Survival rates remain relatively low in patients with active disease. While the cumulative incidence of aGVHD appears acceptable, we showed a high incidence proportion of cGVHD in the prophylactic group, compared with preemptive and therapeutic DLI. These data should be investigated further in prospective clinical trials.
Nature.com
Ni-catalyzed carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes for stereoselective construction of six-membered lactams
Nitrogen-based heterocycles have aroused widespread interest due to their reoccurrence in many pharmaceuticals. Amongst these motifs, the enantioenriched lactams are the ubiquitous scaffolds found in myriad biologically active natural products and drugs. Recently, the transition metal-catalyzed asymmetric carbamoylation has been widely employed as a straightforward arsenal for chiral lactam architecture synthesis, including Î²-lactam and Î³-lactam. However, despite the extensive efforts, there still remains no protocol to accomplish the related Î´-lactam synthesis. In this manuscript, the Ni-catalyzed enantioselective carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes by the leverage of reductive dicarbofunctionalization strategy allows for the expedient access to two types of mostly common six-membered lactams: 3,4-dihydroquinolinones and 2-piperidinone in high yield and enantioselectivity. This protocol features with good functional group tolerance, as well as broad substrate scope. The newly developed chiral 8-Quinox skeleton ligand is the key parameter for this transformation, which significantly enhances the reactivity and enantioselectivity.
Nature.com
Epidermal growth factor receptor cascade prioritizes the maximization of signal transduction
Many studies have been performed to quantify cell signaling. Cell signaling molecules are phosphorylated in response to extracellular stimuli, with the phosphorylation sequence forming a signal cascade. The information gain during a signal event is given by the logarithm of the phosphorylation molecule ratio. The average information gain can be regarded as the signal transduction quantity (ST), which is identical to the Kullback"“Leibler divergence (KLD), a relative entropy. We previously reported that if the total ST value in a given signal cascade is maximized, the ST rate (STR) of each signaling molecule per signal duration (min) approaches a constant value. To experimentally verify this theoretical conclusion, we measured the STR of the epidermal growth factor (EGF)-related cascade in A431 skin cancer cells following stimulation with EGF using antibody microarrays against phosphorylated signal molecules. The results were consistent with those from the theoretical analysis. Thus, signaling transduction systems may adopt a strategy that prioritizes the maximization of ST. Furthermore, signal molecules with similar STRs may form a signal cascade. In conclusion, ST and STR are promising properties for quantitative analysis of signal transduction.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
Nature.com
Mortality by ribosomal sequencing (MoRS) provides a window into taxon-specific cell lysis
Microbes are by far the dominant biomass in the world's oceans and drive biogeochemical cycles that are critical to life on Earth. The composition of marine microbial communities is highly dynamic, spatially and temporally, with consequent effects on their functional roles. In part, these changes in composition result from viral lysis, which is taxon-specific and estimated to account for about half of marine microbial mortality. Here, we show that extracellular ribosomal RNA (rRNAext) is produced by viral lysis, and that specific lysed populations can be identified by sequencing rRNAext recovered from seawater samples. In ten seawater samples collected at five depths between the surface and 265"‰m during and following a phytoplankton bloom, lysis was detected in about 15% of 16,946 prokaryotic taxa, identified from amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), with lysis occurring in up to 34% of taxa within a water sample. The ratio of rRNAext to cellular rRNA (rRNAcell) was used as an index of taxon-specific lysis, and revealed that higher relative lysis was most commonly associated with copiotrophic bacteria that were in relatively low abundance, such as those in the genera Escherichia and Shigella spp., as well as members of the Bacteriodetes; whereas, relatively low lysis was more common in taxa that are often relatively abundant, such as members of the Pelagibacterales (i.e., SAR11 clade), cyanobacteria in the genus Synechococcus, and members of the phylum Thaumarchaeota (synonym, Nitrososphaerota) that comprised about 13"“15% of the 16 S rRNA gene sequences below 30"‰m. These results provide an explanation for the long-standing conundrum of why highly productive bacteria that are readily isolated from seawater are often in very low abundance. The ability to estimate taxon-specific cell lysis will help explore the distribution and abundance of microbial populations in nature.
Nature.com
Current stress minimization for isolated dual active bridge DC"“DC converter
This paper presents a new phase-shift modulation for isolated dual active bridge (DAB) direct current"“direct current (DC"“DC) converter. The proposed technique aims to minimize the maximum current stress of the converter, which could directly increase the efficiency and reduce the device losses. This modulation technique controls the converter power through only two phase-shift angles or two degrees of freedom; one phase shift is used between the legs of its first bridge and the other one between the legs of the second bridge. Although the traditional single-phase shift (SPS) technique has only one degree of freedom, it suffers from many drawbacks in terms of high current stress and reverse circulating power flow, which decrease the converter efficiency. On the other hand, increasing the number of phase-shift angles can enhance the system performance but also increase the control complexity. Thus, a comparative analysis between the proposed modulation technique and the traditional SPS was conducted; the new method showed better performance in terms of current stress reduction, along with implementation simplicity.
'Every part of the system is broke.' Concerns rise over state of mental health
Often when mental health episodes reach a breaking point, police are involved in what has likely already been a struggle for that person and loved ones.
Nature.com
A novel intelligent displacement prediction model of karst tunnels
Karst is a common engineering environment in the process of tunnel construction, which poses a serious threat to the construction and operation, and the theory on calculating the settlement without the assumption of semi-infinite half-space is lack. Meanwhile, due to the limitation of test conditions or field measurement, the settlement of high-speed railway tunnel in Karst region is difficult to control and predict effectively. In this study, a novel intelligent displacement prediction model, following the machine learning (ML) incorporated with the finite difference method, is developed to evaluate the settlement of the tunnel floor. A back propagation neural network (BPNN) algorithm and a random forest (RF) algorithm are used herein, while the Bayesian regularization is applied to improve the BPNN and the Bayesian optimization is adopted for tuning the hyperparameters of RF. The newly proposed model is employed to predict the settlement of Changqingpo tunnel floor, located in the southeast of Yunnan Guizhou Plateau, China. Numerical simulations have been performed on the Changqingpo tunnel in terms of variety of karst size, and locations. Validations of the numerical simulations have been validated by the field data. A data set of 456 samples based on the numerical results is constructed to evaluate the accuracy of models' predictions. The correlation coefficients of the optimum BPNN and BR model in testing set are 0.987 and 0.925, respectively, indicating that the proposed BPNN model has more great potential to predict the settlement of tunnels located in karst areas. The case study of Changqingpo tunnel in karst region has demonstrated capability of the intelligent displacement prediction model to well predict the settlement of tunnel floor in Karst region.
