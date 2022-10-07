ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

As Putin turns 70, former Russia insider weighs in on likelihood of nuclear move

Past birthdays have included lavish gifts from world leaders, hockey games with Russia’s great and good, and down-to-nature forays in the mountains of Siberia. This birthday — and it is a big one — is expected to involve minimal celebration. As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70, the question on many minds is not so much "how strong is his body?" but "how secure is his job?"
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ales Bialiatski
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Belarusian#Nobel Peace Prize#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Un Dispatch
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POTUS
Newsweek

U.S. Needs to Threaten Russia With Nuclear Strike: Ukraine

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the United States to flesh out specific retaliatory measures if Russia were to invoke nuclear strikes against Ukraine. Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky's senior aide, requested that the U.S. and other allies outline the consequences of Russia using nuclear warfare in an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Hill

US faces bleak options as Putin turns bellicose on nukes

U.S. officials are walking a careful line in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest suggestion that he may be willing to resort to nuclear weapons. Following Putin’s thinly-veiled reference to the nuclear option in remarks last week, Biden administration officials have said they are taking the comments seriously, while trying to avoid escalating the situation with more bellicose rhetoric.
POTUS
dallasexpress.com

Ukraine, Eastern Europe a Focus of Nobel Committee as Laureates Announced

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize has been granted to one individual and two organizations, all three of which are human rights advocates. On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 was awarded to Ales Bialiatski, a human rights advocate from Belarus, along with the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, and Memorial, a Russian human rights organization.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

BRUSSELS — The European Union joined an international chorus of criticism and condemnation following the Russian missile attacks across Ukraine early Monday. “Russia once again has shown to the world what it stands for. It is terror and brutality,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “I know Ukrainians will not be intimidated. And Ukrainians know that we will stand by your side, their side as long as it takes.” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders had to be rushed to an underground shelter as he was visiting the Ukraine capital Kyiv to assess evidence of possible war crimes with local officials. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said such acts have “no place” in the 21st century.
POLITICS
France 24

Putin 'in a corner' with options narrowing

The question of Putin's "off-ramp" -- or decisions that allow him to end the fighting without admitting defeat -- has exercised Western policymakers and foreign policy experts since the very start of the war in February. "Where does he find a way out?" Biden asked on Thursday while talking in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy