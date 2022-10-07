ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia

A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
