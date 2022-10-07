Read full article on original website
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
Bones found in Broughton Street construction zone
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crew found what appeared to be bones in the Broughton Street construction zone on Saturday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, a construction crew discovered “several small objects that appear to be bone.” The items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further testing. This […]
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead
Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought
A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
Report of weapon sparks police presence at Beaufort High School, 1 detained
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. This time, for a report of a weapon on campus. According to Beaufort Police, one person has been detained, however, no weapon has been located. The following message from Beaufort High School was […]
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
2 in custody after reports of weapon at Lowcountry schools; police say no weapons found
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police say one person has been detained and no weapon...
