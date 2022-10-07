A three-vehicle crash in Camden County last night left two dead and others injured on North Highway 5, just north of Mt. Horeb Road. The collision occurred when a 2006 Chevy H-H-R driven by 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins of Camdenton attempted to pass a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Samantha Lucas of Falcon. While trying to make that pass, the H-H-R was struck head-on by a semi-truck driven by 40-year-old Joel Montgomery of Birmingham, Alabama. That impact resulted in the death of two of the H-H-R passengers, 21-year-old Sunrise Beach Resident Jasmine Chaplain and 26-year-old Lake Ozark resident Christopher Trout. Others involved in the crash experienced little to moderate injuries. Trout and the Chaplain were not wearing safety devices.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO