Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property
Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday. The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It The post Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
abc17news.com
Columbia police investigating suspicious death on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 p.m. for a welfare check. While checking the residence, police began to investigate a suspicious death. Neighbors claim two women lived in the house. "The circumstances surrounding the death have been proven to...
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/10)
Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Missouri woman killed in crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was killed in a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at just after 3:00 p.m. on October 11, Tina Milburn, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri, was driving south on Kansas Highway 33, just north of Pawnee Road in a Kia Sorento.
kjluradio.com
Maries County Sheriff warns about letter seeking to buy land
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The original version of the story stated the crash happened on Saturday night. The article has been corrected to reflect the crash happened on Sunday night. Jefferson City Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 Sunday night. The westbound lane of The post Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myozarksonline.com
Ozark Man Killed In Wright County Accident
An Ozark, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 11:03 Monday morning on U.S. 60, two miles east of Norwood in Wright County. 42-year-old Christopher S. Thompson was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Sarah A. Thompson when the pickup ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and then ran off the right side of the highway. Christopher Thompson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. He was not wearing a safety device. Sarah Thompson was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
myozarksonline.com
A Pulaski County woman was injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic accident
A Pulaski County woman was injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic accident on westbound I-44 at the 179.4-mile marker in Phelps County. The highway patrol says 27-year-old Rosario A. Abel of North Miami, Florida, who was driving a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit failed to observe traffic stopped ahead in the one-lane construction zone and struck the rear of a 2017 Toyota Prius, driven by 62-year-old Eleni Makridis of St. Robert.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
myozarksonline.com
3 Vehicle Camden County Crash Kills Two
A three-vehicle crash in Camden County last night left two dead and others injured on North Highway 5, just north of Mt. Horeb Road. The collision occurred when a 2006 Chevy H-H-R driven by 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins of Camdenton attempted to pass a 2013 Ford Edge driven by Samantha Lucas of Falcon. While trying to make that pass, the H-H-R was struck head-on by a semi-truck driven by 40-year-old Joel Montgomery of Birmingham, Alabama. That impact resulted in the death of two of the H-H-R passengers, 21-year-old Sunrise Beach Resident Jasmine Chaplain and 26-year-old Lake Ozark resident Christopher Trout. Others involved in the crash experienced little to moderate injuries. Trout and the Chaplain were not wearing safety devices.
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting
One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
myozarksonline.com
Nebraska Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Lincoln, Nebraska, man suffered serious injuries after he swerved to avoid a deer on Oak Bend Drive, one mile west of Lebanon, at 7:15 last night. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Mark A Reece was riding a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle when he tried to avoid the deer but overturned the bike, striking the anima. Reece was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Comments / 0