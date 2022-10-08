Read full article on original website
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
connect-bridgeport.com
Sentencing Postponed for Salem Man who Defrauded Locals of $542,000 as Fake Licensed Contractor
According to WDTV, sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
WBOY
Stories of the Week: October 2 through October 8
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A plane crashed in Preston County, sending the pilot to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have identified human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as those of a man reported...
Medical examiner called to Harrison Co. accident, 2 hospitalized
Shinnston Pike (Rt. 19) has been closed from Gypsy Bridge to Meadowbrook Road after two vehicles got in an accident, one a motorcycle, according to the Harrison County 911.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: City Hosts Shred Day at Municipal Complex
There were plenty of residents that took place of the City of Bridgeport's Annual Shred Day event that is held at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. Joe LaRocca was on hand and has photos from the event as shown below.
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Early 2010's Bridgeport High Swim Team and Visiting a Kitchen at the Maple Inn in the 1950s
This photo is believed to be of the Bridgeport High School 2012 swim teams. The boys would finish second that year, while the girls came in 13th place in the state competition. If you can identify those pictured or have additional information - or a different year - feel free to add in the comment section below.
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
Local Girl Scout goes for the gold in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Girl Scout is “Fighting for the Homeless” as part of her journey in earning the highest service award achievable: a Gold Award. Shaye Meade hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise funding as part of her community service project, where she will be making bags of necessities to hand out to […]
WDTV
Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
WTOV 9
No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning
Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
connect-bridgeport.com
Looking to Get Your Halloween Spook on? This Trip in West Virginia Featuring a Haunted Dungeon Delivers
Our friends at onlyinyourstate.com for years always have a few places in mind for those who enjoy the thrill - and scariness - associated with Halloween. Here is a flashback story for a place that offers "Paranormal" tours. This story is about the West Virginia State Penitentiary, which transforms into...
Nutter Fort FD holds Ultimate Giveaway Bash fundraiser
The Nutter Fort Fire Department held their 11th Annual Ultimate Giveaway Bash at the Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg on Saturday.
WTRF
45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
connect-bridgeport.com
Medical Transports to United Hospital Center Required after Harrison County Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to WDTV, at least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.
The Recorddelta
Local team wins trivia tournament
BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
Metro News
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
