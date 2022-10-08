ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: October 2 through October 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A plane crashed in Preston County, sending the pilot to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have identified human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest as those of a man reported...
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: City Hosts Shred Day at Municipal Complex

There were plenty of residents that took place of the City of Bridgeport's Annual Shred Day event that is held at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex. Joe LaRocca was on hand and has photos from the event as shown below.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTAP

Fatal accident victim’s name is released

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
RENO, OH
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Good Food#Bar Food#Italian Food#Food Truck#Food Industry#Food Drink#Myrtle
WTRF- 7News

Local Girl Scout goes for the gold in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local Girl Scout is “Fighting for the Homeless” as part of her journey in earning the highest service award achievable: a Gold Award.  Shaye Meade hosted a spaghetti dinner to raise funding as part of her community service project, where she will be making bags of necessities to hand out to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
SALTWELL, WV
WTOV 9

No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning

Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WHEELING, WV
The Recorddelta

Local team wins trivia tournament

BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
MORGANTOWN, WV

