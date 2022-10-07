ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Watch stunning drone footage showing construction of new £13m state-of-the-art Sunderland school as staff and students celebrate its opening

By Neil Fatkin
Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

‘Magical’ Sunderland nursery threatened with closure judged as good following latest Ofsted inspection

Five years ago Mill Hill Nursery School in Doxford Park was under the threat of closure due to “financial difficulties”. In a bid to help secure the nursery’s future, Sunderland Local Authority asked if Mill Hill would consider going into partnership with Houghton Community Nursery where it then came under the stewardship of Mrs Jones.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy