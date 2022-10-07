ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Industries With the Most Job Openings

The jobs that offer the best prospects can change quite quickly and that has been especially true in the last few years. If you have been wondering what careers have the best outlooks for you, Stacker recently looked at the industries with the largest number of job openings this year.
Students attend Manufacturing Day

Ava Baugher, 16, Russia, uses the tubing bender to fabricate a part of a handrail for a staircase and other similar products. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Jason Spadlin, right, Russia, instructs her on the proper way to activate the tubing bender cycle. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Baugher, of Russia. The event was held in conjunction of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7.
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow

US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Summarizes Reviews for Restaurants/ Businesses to Save Time for Consumers

Businesses would benefit from considering AI from the perspective of business capabilities rather than technologies. AI can generally assist three crucial business requirements: automating company activities, learning from data analysis, and interacting with clients and staff. Healthcare and finance are being actively changed by AI every day. However, the food service sector is still a baby regarding AI. The food service industry contributed 2.1 percent to the US GDP in 2016. Although that may not seem like much, restaurants are the second largest employer in the United States, and customers come into contact with them almost daily.
TECHNOLOGY
Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
