Businesses would benefit from considering AI from the perspective of business capabilities rather than technologies. AI can generally assist three crucial business requirements: automating company activities, learning from data analysis, and interacting with clients and staff. Healthcare and finance are being actively changed by AI every day. However, the food service sector is still a baby regarding AI. The food service industry contributed 2.1 percent to the US GDP in 2016. Although that may not seem like much, restaurants are the second largest employer in the United States, and customers come into contact with them almost daily.

