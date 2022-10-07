Read full article on original website
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
Sidney Daily News
Students attend Manufacturing Day
Ava Baugher, 16, Russia, uses the tubing bender to fabricate a part of a handrail for a staircase and other similar products. An employee of Superior Aluminum Products, Jason Spadlin, right, Russia, instructs her on the proper way to activate the tubing bender cycle. She is the daughter of Andy and Amy Baugher, of Russia. The event was held in conjunction of a nationwide program titled “Manufacturing Day 2022” on Friday, Oct. 7.
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Summarizes Reviews for Restaurants/ Businesses to Save Time for Consumers
Businesses would benefit from considering AI from the perspective of business capabilities rather than technologies. AI can generally assist three crucial business requirements: automating company activities, learning from data analysis, and interacting with clients and staff. Healthcare and finance are being actively changed by AI every day. However, the food service sector is still a baby regarding AI. The food service industry contributed 2.1 percent to the US GDP in 2016. Although that may not seem like much, restaurants are the second largest employer in the United States, and customers come into contact with them almost daily.
CNBC
