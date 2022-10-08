Read full article on original website
NME
Man left with life-changing injuries after Liam Gallagher Cardiff gig
A man has reportedly suffered a life-changing head injury after an alleged assault at a Liam Gallagher gig in Cardiff Bay. As reported by Wales Online, the man was “seriously assaulted” with injuries that left him hospitalised, according to detectives. Separately, a 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with a broken jaw after she was attacked shortly after the concert at a Tesco cash machine.
BBC
Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea
A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
Kerrang
Holding Absence announce 2023 UK headline tour
Having been touring across the pond lately, Holding Absence are set to return to UK venues in early 2023 for a headline tour. The band’s just-announced Live & In Monochrome run will feature support from Void Of Vision, and will hit towns and venues they’ve not played in recent years.
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
Time Out Global
Tram strikes in Croydon this month: what you need to know
Londoners have got very familiar with the chaos across the city’s travel routes by now, following a slew of strikes across the Overground, national rail services and the tube over the last few months. Unfortunately for Croydon-dwellers, a new round of tram strikes has been announced that will severely disrupt the service for two days next week.
New London knife horror as man stabs himself on train at Euston station in front of stunned passengers
A man stabbed himself on board a train in front of shocked passengers at a railway station in central London this morning. Officers were called to Euston station just before 12pm today to reports of a man with serious injuries on board a train. Parts of the north London station...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
Blind Scottish pianist reaches BBC Young Musician final
An 18-year-old Falkirk pianist, who was born blind, said it was an amazing feeling to reach the grand final of the BBC Young Musician competition. Ethan Loch won the keyboard final of the competition, with a performance described by presenters Jess Gillam and Alexis Ffrench as "spellbinding." Ethan has been...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
BBC
Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle
The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
Time Out Global
Now for sale: this picture-postcard cottage in the village where ‘Killing Eve’ was filmed
Does this pretty property look familiar at all? Well, we wouldn’t be surprised, because the small village it’s in plays a big part in hit BBC drama Killing Eve, as well as tons of other big shows. And you know what? Now the cottage could be yours – as it’s just gone on sale for £900,000.
NME
Eurovision warning as Liverpool accommodation nears £20,000 per night
Eurovision fans have been warned after accommodation in Liverpool for next year’s contest has reached astronomical levels. In June, the event’s organisers said “with deep regret” that it will not be possible to provide the security and operational guarantees required to host the contest in Ukraine, after the country’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest.
BBC
Hammersmith Apollo: Evacuation in Dariush Eghbali concert
Thousands of people were evacuated from the Hammersmith Apollo concert venue in London following a security alert. An anonymous caller made the threat to police shortly after 20:00 BST on Sunday during a concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali. Officers went to speak to staff at the west London venue...
BBC
Cambridgeshire: Anglian Water company announces plans for new reservoir
A proposed location for a new reservoir in the Cambridgeshire Fens has been announced. Anglian Water said the facility, situated east of the A141 between Chatteris and Doddington, would supply water for about 250,000 homes. A spokesman said it had found "the best-performing location" after a "thorough" selection process. He...
iheart.com
Helen Duncan, (Not) Scotland’s Last Witch
Helen Duncan is sometimes described as Scotland’s last witch, or the last person imprisoned for witchcraft in Britain, or the last person to be tried under the UK’s 1735 Witchcraft Act. None of those are quite accurate. Research:. Undiscovered Scotland. “Helen Duncan.” https://www.undiscoveredscotland.co.uk/usbiography/d/helenduncan.html. “Scotland’s Last Witch.”...
BBC
Short-term lets licencing scheme comes into effect in Scotland
A new licensing scheme for Airbnb-style short-term lets has come into effect across Scotland. Fines of up to £2,500 can be imposed on hosts who rent out their property without a licence. The Scottish government said the scheme was developed in response to residents' concerns about the impact of...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool beats Glasgow to be song contest host city
Liverpool has been chosen to host the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK for 25 years. The home of The Beatles, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and The Wombats will stage the spectacular event on 13 May after beating off competition from Glasgow. The show is coming...
BBC
Campaigners protest against housing on former Leicester golf course
Dozens of people gathered to protest against a proposed housing development on a former golf course. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposal for 466 new homes on the former Western Park Golf Course in Leicester. Campaigners said it was a "wonderful open space", which must...
BBC
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's dementia choir series returns
A new series of Vicky McClure's Dementia Choir series is returning, which will depict the work that has gone into making a new charity single. The Line of Duty star's documentary Our Dementia Choir Sings Again is on BBC One at 21:00 BST. In the new series, McClure looks at...
Time Out Global
You can now go on hidden London tours of secret tube stations
Londoners are suckers for the Underground. Sure, we moan about it constantly, but – like school, marriage and German cooking – if you can just look at it in a slightly different way, it can become magical. Specifically, we get a collective frisson as a city thinking about all the spooky shut-off tube tunnels, disused stations and plentiful ghosts below our feet. To speak to that romantic and spooky appetite, London Transport Museum has just announced a new season of its ever-popular Hidden London tours of unseen parts of the capital’s vast transport network, including some new places they’ve never visited before.
