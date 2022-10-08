Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas is one of the recent launches in the world of RPGs on Android and iOS. The game is based upon cards where the characters are classified into different tiers with different power levels. Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas is developed by the GOAT games. Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas follows a strict storyline with not many game modes. Let us go through the Bloodline Heroes of Lithas Beginners guide and some tips for them so that they can jump to the top of the leaderboard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO