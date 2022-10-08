Read full article on original website
Related
gamingonphone.com
Project Winter Mobile Guide: Tips to Navigate the in-game map
Project Winter Mobile is a free-to-play social deception game where survival is your primary goal. The game offers certain objectives and is a multiplayer game where everyone is labeled as a survivor. Besides completing these goals and objectives given to the survivors, there are other gameplays including cooking meals, crafting items on the workbench, etc. In this Project Winter Mobile guide, we will discuss the tips and tricks that we recommend you should follow when you try to navigate around the map.
gamingonphone.com
Genshin Impact: For A Dream I Tarry World Quest Guide and Tips
“For A Dream I Tarry” (formerly called “While The Dream Lingers”) is a world quest in Genshin Impact found near the Steeple of Ignorance talent material domain. However, if you visit this location for the first time, the world quest icon will not appear on the mini-map.
gamingonphone.com
Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas Beginners Guide and Tips
Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas is one of the recent launches in the world of RPGs on Android and iOS. The game is based upon cards where the characters are classified into different tiers with different power levels. Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas is developed by the GOAT games. Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas follows a strict storyline with not many game modes. Let us go through the Bloodline Heroes of Lithas Beginners guide and some tips for them so that they can jump to the top of the leaderboard.
gamingonphone.com
Rainbow Six Mobile: The Complete Attackers Guide and Tips
While it is a known fact that Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Mobile is heavily focused on team strategies, it is essential to learn the basics of the roles of Attackers and Defenders. This way, one would be able to understand the potential of an Operator. In this article, we shall down the basics required to be followed as an Attacker in Rainbow Six Mobile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök pre-order guide
God of War Ragnarök — the follow-up to 2018’s re-imagining of the classic PlayStation series, and Polygon’s 2018 Game of the Year — is nearly here. The story will pick up where God of War 2018 left off, with Atreus and Kratos heading into Ragnarok, the Nordic version of the apocalypse. In typical God of War fashion, Kratos and his son will need to tussle with notable figures from Norse mythological canon, including Odin, Thor, and Freya.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
gamingonphone.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to obtain X-23 Pack
With a new season in Fortnite, comes a great zeal, this zeal keeps on increasing as the season goes on. Right now Chapter 3 Season 4 is at its peak and loopers can’t get enough of it. Epic Games yet again came up with a great assassin outfit, The X-23 pack in Fortnite. This pack not only comes with a good amount of cosmetics but also rewards the loopers with other in-game items.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker leaves fans begging for Mega Evolution
Leaker Riddler Khu has posted a set of clues for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that include images from several past games. It has left fans begging in the comments for a confirmation that Mega Evolution could come to Paldea. The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is just around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
gamingonphone.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to land at Driftwood and collect the Bars
Fortnite always tests the limits of the players with new quests and challenges every week. This week’s Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 quest includes collecting Bars from a pirate ship Driftwood. It is sort of a challenging escapade for players. They have to maneuver the floating balloon and land it on Driftwood to collect 100 gold bars in a single match.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Sauron in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – four characters who could secretly be the Dark Lord
The Dark Lord is somewhere in Middle-earth, but who's potentially playing the villain?
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Know what to pull: All MTG Alchemy Dominaria Spellbook cards and conjurors
Some of the rules have changed. A total of 30 Magic: The Gathering Alchemy cards were added to Arena within the Dominaria United expansion, containing five cards with spellbooks, two basic conjurors, and a wizard that conjures the Power nine. Spellbook returns as a digital-only MTG Arena mechanic within the...
Overwatch 2 players on Xbox are getting disconnected for earning achievements
"Getting kicked out because of a bug is becoming incredibly annoying"
Ahead of new trailer, Pokemon fans are split as Sprigatito evolution leak suggests an upcoming biped
The leak originated earlier this year
No Man’s Sky is now out on the Nintendo Switch
No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ big turnaround game, is finally out on the Nintendo Switch, six years after its initial release on PC and PlayStation 4. No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch Release Date: October 7, 2022. The No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch release date was on October...
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Sauron (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' has yet to reveal the identity of The Stranger or Sauron's whereabouts. And there are several clues those things are related.
Is Halbrand actually Sauron in The Rings of Power? The Lord of the Rings theory explained
Galadriel might have encountered Sauron in The Rings of Power already
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Hypes Ash's Finals Match Against Leon
Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for Ash Ketchum's grand finals match against Leon with some cool new art and the synopsis for their big showdown! Ash had been working his way up through the World Coronation Series through the newest iteration of the anime so far just for the chance of having an actual battle with the world champion Leon after the two of them had a Gigantamax showdown on their first meeting. Now after quite a lot of work and battling up through the Masters Tournament, Ash will actually be able to get his chance of taking on the undefeated champion.
Comments / 0