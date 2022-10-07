Councilwoman Purvis announces Dialogue with Donna and Love Walk

Louisville – Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-5) will host a Dialogue with Donna and Love Walk on Monday, October 10, at the Portland Memorial Baptist Church, located at 3800 W. Market Street.

“Please join me on this Love Walk, and share your thoughts about the neighborhood,” says Purvis.

The community is invited to join Councilwoman Purvis and Pastor Stephen Smith with Portland Memorial Baptist Church for a conversation and Love Walk around the neighborhood. The event is scheduled from 5:00 – 7:00pm.

For more information on the Community walk, please contact Councilwoman Purvis’ office at 574-1105.

WHAT: Dialogue with Donna and Love Walk

WHEN: Monday, October 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Portland Memorial Baptist Church

3800 W. Market Street, 40212

MORE INFORMATION: Contact Councilwoman Purvis’ office at 502-574-1105