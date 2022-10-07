Netflix documentary The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave takes a slightly different approach to the uplifting saga of the 2018 Tham Luong cave rescue – an uplifting saga that desperately needs a different approach, since it’s only the latest of several movies about this near-tragedy (three in the last year alone). Unlike the other, higher-profile films, Thai director Pailin Wedel (Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice) tells the story from the viewpoint of some of the trapped boys, emphasizing their experiences over those of the many people who came to their aid. Note: There have been more movies and TV series made about this story than years that have passed since it happened. So inevitably, this new documentary is mostly derivative, but ultimately worthy for its perspective alone.

