Music

Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Variety

Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
SALEM, MA
microsoftnewskids.com

The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors

It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival

Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Amsterdam review – don’t try to keep up

It all starts with a murder. Or possibly two murders. One is unequivocal: a young woman is shoved into the path of oncoming traffic on a busy street in 1930s New York, just as she reveals a crucial piece of this deliberately confounding, multidimensional jigsaw puzzle of a movie. The second murder is the suspected poisoning of the woman’s father, a military hero and formerly the commanding officer of Burt, a doctor (Christian Bale, overacting wildly), and Harold (John David Washington, practically inert), a lawyer. Burt and Harold find themselves in the crosshairs of the law, accused of the woman’s death.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Trapped 13’ on Netflix, in Which the Kids Trapped in the Tham Luong Cave Share Their Story

Netflix documentary The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave takes a slightly different approach to the uplifting saga of the 2018 Tham Luong cave rescue – an uplifting saga that desperately needs a different approach, since it’s only the latest of several movies about this near-tragedy (three in the last year alone). Unlike the other, higher-profile films, Thai director Pailin Wedel (Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice) tells the story from the viewpoint of some of the trapped boys, emphasizing their experiences over those of the many people who came to their aid. Note: There have been more movies and TV series made about this story than years that have passed since it happened. So inevitably, this new documentary is mostly derivative, but ultimately worthy for its perspective alone.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Frances O’Connor: ‘I’m putting Emily Brontë in the centre of her own story’

Frances O’Connor was a 15-year-old pupil at an all-girls Catholic school when she first read Wuthering Heights on the hour-long bus journey to and from her home in the hills outside Perth, Western Australia. “It was the feeling of the elements, and the environment, that I recognised so strongly from my own childhood,” she says. “I remember not wanting to leave that windy, gothic, slightly supernatural place to go back to the real world.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Page Six

Lena Dunham hosts medieval screening of ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

Lena Dunham compared Amazon’s “Catherine Called Birdy” festival to the bat mitzvah she never had. “This is incredible,” she told an audience during a medieval-themed “Birdyfest” set around her new movie. “Everyone who put this together, I’m in awe.” She jokingly added, “I didn’t have a bat mitzvah, so this feels like it’s finally happening.” Guests at the event, which took place at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday, were treated to a VIP picnic-style screening of the film, followed by an immersive renaissance fair. Attendees were treated to turkey legs, pretzels, popcorn, cotton candy and root beer floats as they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
