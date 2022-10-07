ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
TEMPE, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Cool as a cucumber': How ASU backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet took over and earned first win over Washington

Within the first six minutes of the second quarter in Saturday's game against Washington, Arizona State backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet’s life changed.  With only one handoff to running back Xazavian Valladay, Bourguet began his journey to becoming a living testament to homegrown players leading the program. Bourguet, a four-year starter out of Tucson Marana High School, came into the program as a walk-on in 2019.  ...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

PODCAST: Recapping Oregon's clobbering of Arizona in the desert

The Oregon Ducks went down to Tucson knowing it's a tough place to play and win for past Oregon programs, and they put those fears to bed quickly. The Ducks came close to putting up 600 yards of offense, scored seven straight touchdowns, and the Duck defense dominated one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 to produce a 49-22 victory over Arizona.
EUGENE, OR
texashsfootball.com

The Best Texas High School Football Recruits in 4A for 2022

High school football has grown so much over the years. We now have national networks like ESPN and FOX Sports investing time and resources on high school broadcasts as they would for college football. As a result of its upgraded profile, we’ve also seen college scouts devote more time to recruiting high school players.
NFL
FOX Sports

College football top plays: Utah-UCLA, Auburn-Georgia, more

Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Currently, No. 11 Utah is facing No. 18 UCLA on FOX, while No. 7 Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech on FS1. Elsewhere, Auburn is battling No. 2 Georgia in an SEC tilt.
NFL
FOX Sports

College football top plays: UCLA tops Utah; Washington State takes on USC

Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
LOS ANGELES, CA

