College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday
Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
Matt Leinart Names Surprise College Football Team That's In The 'Playoff Conversation'
Don't look now, but Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA are 6-0 after a big win over the Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon. UCLA is finally starting to gain some respect across the country, as a result. Even USC legend Matt Leinart thinks it's...
Arizona high school football Week 8 rewind: Wild rides, breakthrough wins, asserting power
There was lightning in the sky, mostly in the Southeast part of the Valley. Then, there was lightning on the field in the form of quick-strike scores and big-time statements. Week 8 of the Arizona high school football season ranged from the inexplicable to the incredible. Let's wind it back through and look ahead: ...
College Football Week 6 Takeaways: Alabama Needs Bryce Young, Big 12 Chaos and UCLA Rising
A complete college football Week 6 recap with the biggest takeaways, including UCLA, Alabama, Texas A&M, the latest in the Big 12 and Clemson.
'Cool as a cucumber': How ASU backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet took over and earned first win over Washington
Within the first six minutes of the second quarter in Saturday's game against Washington, Arizona State backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet’s life changed. With only one handoff to running back Xazavian Valladay, Bourguet began his journey to becoming a living testament to homegrown players leading the program. Bourguet, a four-year starter out of Tucson Marana High School, came into the program as a walk-on in 2019. ...
Does Arizona State football have a QB controversy with Trenton Bourguet, Emory Jones?
The Arizona State football team upset No. 21 Washington on Saturday, 45-38, behind a strong performance from redshirt junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who came in for starter Emory Jones, who was injured midway through the second quarter. Bourguet impressed for the Sun Devils, going 15-for-21 for 182 yards, while also...
Look: 9 College Football Teams Are Already Bowl Eligible
Over a dozen FBS teams remain undefeated through the first six weeks of the college football season, and nine of them are officially going bowling no matter how the rest of the season plays out. Eight Power Five teams and one Group of Five team have reached six wins on...
PODCAST: Recapping Oregon's clobbering of Arizona in the desert
The Oregon Ducks went down to Tucson knowing it's a tough place to play and win for past Oregon programs, and they put those fears to bed quickly. The Ducks came close to putting up 600 yards of offense, scored seven straight touchdowns, and the Duck defense dominated one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 to produce a 49-22 victory over Arizona.
Arizona State football upsets Washington with backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet
The Arizona State Sun Devils hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a Pac-12 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Look back at our updates on the game. Backup quarterback leads ASU football to upset of Washington ...
The Best Texas High School Football Recruits in 4A for 2022
High school football has grown so much over the years. We now have national networks like ESPN and FOX Sports investing time and resources on high school broadcasts as they would for college football. As a result of its upgraded profile, we’ve also seen college scouts devote more time to recruiting high school players.
College football top plays: Utah-UCLA, Auburn-Georgia, more
Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Currently, No. 11 Utah is facing No. 18 UCLA on FOX, while No. 7 Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech on FS1. Elsewhere, Auburn is battling No. 2 Georgia in an SEC tilt.
College football top plays: UCLA tops Utah; Washington State takes on USC
Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.
