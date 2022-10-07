Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Opening the day, No. 4 Michigan outlasted Indiana, No. 17 TCU won a thriller on the road over No. 19 Kansas and No. 8 Tennessee topped No. 25 LSU. Elsewhere, one of college football's biggest rivalries — the Red River Showdown — got ugly as Texas went on the road and dominated Oklahoma.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO