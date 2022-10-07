ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Monmouth over Pinelands - Girls soccer recap

Tina Ensuar and Jalissa Jay each scored to lead Monmouth in a 2-1 win over Pinelands, in Tinton Falls. Monmouth (3-9) led 2-0 at the half. Amanda Growney made seven saves in the win. Paife Macari scored for Pinelands (2-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
