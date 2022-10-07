Read full article on original website
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Saturday, Oct. 8
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Oct. 8, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Who stole the show? Top weekly statewide girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 2-8
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Baldwinsville boys soccer wins twice in three games
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Four games, and four consecutive defeats where it had registered just one goal, threatened to take a great season for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team and render […]
Hudson County Tournament girls soccer roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 8
Olivia Covello posted a hat trick and an assist while Emily Horvaht and Paige Raefski each scored twice to lead top-seeded Kearny in a 10-0 win over ninth-seeded Dickinson in the quarterfinals of the Hudson County Tournament, in Kearny. Kearny (5-6) will face fourth-seeded Hoboken in the semifinals on Thursday.
Monmouth over Pinelands - Girls soccer recap
Tina Ensuar and Jalissa Jay each scored to lead Monmouth in a 2-1 win over Pinelands, in Tinton Falls. Monmouth (3-9) led 2-0 at the half. Amanda Growney made seven saves in the win. Paife Macari scored for Pinelands (2-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Bound Brook stops Warren Hills for first win - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Rodriguez had a goal and an assist for Bound Brook as the Crusaders posted their first win of the season, beating Warren Hills, 4-1, in Bound Brook. Bound Brook avenged a 3-2 loss to the Blue Streaks on Sept. 22 to win for the first time after starting the season with 10 losses.
Eagles-Patriots, Part 2: RMA spikers, soccer win; FCS tennis victorious
The volleyball, girls tennis and boys soccer teams from Faith Christian School and Rocky Mount Academy met on the courts and the pitch on Thursday to wrap up their regular-season series. The Eagles recognized seniors in all three sports prior to their events and won in volleyball and soccer while the Patriots were victorious in tennis. VOLLEYBALL ...
Freehold Township girls soccer earns top seed in Shore Conference Tournament
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – The ending to the 2021 season was heartbreaking for the Freehold Township High School girls soccer team, as the Patriors lost to Westfield High School in the final seconds of the NJSIAA Group IV state championship game. That loss to the Blue Devils had not left...
Juniors lead the way, but everybody chips in as Bridgewater-Raynham football routs Durfee
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater-Raynham High football team's junior class make sure league play started with a bang. Dawson Dubose, Declan Byrne, Matthew Mullins, and Ryan Catino all put up big offensive performances as the Trojans (2-3) cruised past Durfee, 39-15, on Saturday in a Southeast Conference game. “Our junior class is legit loaded,” said B-R...
