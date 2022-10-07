Read full article on original website
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: O'Fallon vs. Belleville West
O'Fallon won 49-8 Friday night and continue a great season with a record of 6-1. Their only loss came to East St. Louis.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 7)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
advantagenews.com
Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville
The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
Roaming St. Louis: A home to honor the world's greatest photographers
In his latest episode of Roaming St. Louis, Total Information AM Weekend host Scott Jagow visits the home of world renowned photographers and their work. The International Photography Hall of Fame is located in the Grand Center neighborhood.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
KSDK
Tailgate Friday: The Nerinx Hall Dance Team performs on Television Plaza
ST. LOUIS — The Nerinx Hall Dance Team joined us in Television Plaza for Tailgate Friday!. Captain of the team, Claire McBride, shared words of wisdom on being apart of a team. "Be hard working, be ready to come in and do your best." These well spoken young women...
Rosati-Kain hopes to stay open as a private school after Archdiocese announces its closure
Rosati-Kain is making plans to stay open, despite the Archdiocese saying the all-girls Catholic high school in the Central West End is slated to close as part of the Archdiocese’s reduction plan.
St. Louis American
Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash
Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
Brew in the Lou takes place today at Francis Park
The Lutheran Elementary School Association raises scholarship money for prospective students.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
KMOV
Air Force jet has impressive view flying by Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Are Force jets are typically reserved for high-ranking officials. But News 4′s Steve Harris recently got a seat on one to show the view from the sky.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
unewsonline.com
College Church Taps First Lay Woman to Lead
Replaces Head Pastor Katie Jansen now heads the church, as Fr. Tim McMahon replaces Fr. Dan White. St. Francis Xavier College Church has made major changes ahead of the school year, replacing its head pastor and appointing a lay woman to leadership. Katie Jansen took over as the church’s first...
Pulitzer Officially Opens Spring Church on Saturday
The event will include a performance from the symphony youth choir along with garden and history tours
St. Louis preparing to sue Hyundai and Kia over rampant car thefts in the city
A St. Louis tow truck driver says drivers respond to about five thefts a day of Kia and Hyundai cars. Car thefts have doubled in the city this year as leaders look to sue.
Nearly 20 years after abduction, Christian Ferguson's family holds memorial service
ST. LOUIS — The family of a boy who was abducted in 2003 held a memorial service for him Saturday - nearly 20 years after he was last seen. Christian Ferguson was born in 1993 with a rare genetic disorder, called Citrullinemia, and needed life-sustaining medications and a low-protein diet to survive. He functioned as a typical child until Jan. 16, 2001.
South St. Louis BMW dealership broken into
ST. LOUIS – A BMW dealership in south St. Louis was broken into early Friday morning. The incident happened at a Bimers ‘R’ Us on Kingshighway Boulevard, just north of Chippewa. A large window on the side of the building was broken. It is unknown if the suspect stole anything. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
