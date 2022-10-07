ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville

The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
