Ex-Yankees pitcher ready for National League Wild Card Series debut, but in a new role
The St. Louis Cardinals won’t be getting the fully monty during the National League Wild Card Series. MLB Network reports “Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty will all be available out of the bullpen for the @Cardinals today.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
Braves News: Division Series Round Set, Start Times for Games 1 and 2, more
The Division Round of the MLB Playoffs is set. And (LOL!) it does not include the New York Mets after their EARly exit from the postseason last night. The final eight teams in the 2022 MLB Playoffs will begin the NLDS and ALDS rounds tomorrow, including Game 1 of the Phillies and Braves series kicking things off. The Braves will play at 1:07 EST on Tuesday and 4:35 EST on Wednesday as the first two games take place in Atlanta.
MLB Playoffs: Phillies Beat Cardinals to Advance to NLDS Vs. Braves
ST. LOUIS -- Back on opening day, before the first pitch was thrown, Bryce Harper addressed a sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park. After 10 seasons of no playoffs, fans were starved for a winner. Harper threw them some red meat. "Let's go have a party on Broad Street," he...
Mariners Dance on Blue Jays’ Field After Record Comeback to Eliminate Toronto
The Mariners overcame an 8–1 deficit to stun the Blue Jays and head back to the ALDS for the first time since 2001.
Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS
As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players...
Cardinals vs. Phillies score, takeaways: Philadelphia heads to NLDS for first time since 2011 with sweep
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the NLDS for the first time since 2011, as they've knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals with a two-game sweep in Busch Stadium. The 2-0 victory Saturday evening for the Phillies clinched the series, launched a celebration and moved them on in the bracket.
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
