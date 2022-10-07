ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOTBALL: Spartans’ Air Attack Pounds ’Dogs

EL CENTRO — Controlling the line of scrimmage but unable to stop the passing game, the Calexico High School football team fell, 34-14, to Central Union High in an Imperial Valley League matchup at Cal Jones Field here on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Bulldogs (5-2 overall, 0-2 in IVL...
CALEXICO, CA
Athens Messenger

Lady Bulldogs cool Falcon attack in 2-0 win

The Athens girls soccer team put out a flamethrower Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Division II’s Minford. The Falcons entered the game leading the Southern Ohio II division and an overall record of 13-2. On a heater the past couple weeks, Minford had scored at least eight goals in five of the last six games. Athens (9-5) stood up to the challenge with a stout defensive performance, completely...
ATHENS, OH

