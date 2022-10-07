Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Spartans’ Air Attack Pounds ’Dogs
EL CENTRO — Controlling the line of scrimmage but unable to stop the passing game, the Calexico High School football team fell, 34-14, to Central Union High in an Imperial Valley League matchup at Cal Jones Field here on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Bulldogs (5-2 overall, 0-2 in IVL...
Effingham Co. extends football win streak. Why the Rebels are surging in region play.
SPRINGFIELD – During Effingham County’s first possession Friday night, Rebel wide receiver Keion Wallace got behind the Grovetown defense with no one within 20 yards. Quarterback Nate Hayes threw a perfect pass, but Wallace dropped it. The three-star recruit made the home crowd forget that one gaffe with...
Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
Blanchard gets TD pass on final play to stun rival Tuttle, 30-28
By Tim Willert Photo of Blanchard's Jaxon Laminack TUTTLE - Blanchard's defense needed a stop in the worst way. The Lions were leading Tuttle, 24-21, with about two minutes left in Friday's matchup of Class 4A-2 leaders. The Tigers were moving the ball and had reached their opponent's ...
Lady Bulldogs cool Falcon attack in 2-0 win
The Athens girls soccer team put out a flamethrower Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Division II’s Minford. The Falcons entered the game leading the Southern Ohio II division and an overall record of 13-2. On a heater the past couple weeks, Minford had scored at least eight goals in five of the last six games. Athens (9-5) stood up to the challenge with a stout defensive performance, completely...
Baldwinsville boys soccer wins twice in three games
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Four games, and four consecutive defeats where it had registered just one goal, threatened to take a great season for the Baldwinsville boys soccer team and render […]
MEAC Football Game Recaps | Week 6
MEAC football recaps of the two games held on Saturday, Oct. 8.
