King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Lenny Lipton, “Puff the Magic Dragon” Lyricist and 3D Filmmaking Pioneer, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, who wrote the poem that became the Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Puff the Magic Dragon” and developed technology used for today’s digital 3D theatrical projection systems, has died. He was 82. Lipton died Wednesday of brain cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
Tyler Mitchell’s First London Exhibition has Opened at Gagosian
The new pieces explore a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging”. Considering he’s yet to even reach his 30s, Tyler Mitchell has gathered quite an impressive list of institutions and galleries to have shown at, and titles he’s shot for. Now, the artist is presenting a body of new works with London’s Gagosian Davies Street location, titled “Chrysalis”. Inside the exhibition, a series of photographs and videos are on show, each exploring a “utopian vision of Black beauty, desire, and belonging.”
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Notice Regarding Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin” Exhibit at Benesse Art Site Naoshima
Benesse Art Site Naoshima is pleased to announce that Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin,” the outdoor sculpture displayed at Benesse House Museum that had been damaged by Typhoon Lupit last August, had been newly created and exhibited at the same location as the original work on October 4 th, 2022, following repeated discussions with all relevant parties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005389/en/ Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin 2022 ©YAYOI KUSAMA Photo: Tadasu Yamamoto (Graphic: Benesse Art Site Naoshima) Kusama’s “Pumpkin” had been installed on an old pier jutting out into the sea, creating a scene unique to Naoshima that stands out against the blue sea and green trees in the background. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the artist, Yayoi Kusama, and everyone else who was involved in the production and exhibition of this work, as well as to all fans and local residents who have been looking forward to the exhibit work. Moving forward, we will also be adopting more robust disaster prevention precautions for the management and protection of artwork under our care.
Milwaukee Public Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Indigenous People's Day with special October programming
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- All month long, the Milwaukee Public Museum is highlighting diversity and culture with special programming to honor Indigenous People's Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. You can celebrate Hispanic culture all year long by visiting the Latin America exhibit, which transports you to a Mexican courtyard. But...
Silke Otto-Knapp, Painter of Moonlit Landscapes and Spectral Dancers, Dies at 52
Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...
Oxford's Christ Church College celebrating diversity with portraits
An Oxford University college is exhibiting new portraits of women who have attended or worked there to better represent its community. Christ Church College, Oxford, welcomed its first women undergraduates in 1980-81 and commissioned Women of the House: Portraits of Christ Church to celebrate the recent anniversary. Students, staff and...
