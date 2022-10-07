Read full article on original website
Guest Ensemble Recital Sept. 25 at Western Illinois University
The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Guest Ensemble Recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall. The ensemble Newphonia, comprised of Katherine Pracht Phares, mezzo-soprano; Claudia Aizaga, flute; David Munro, oboe; Sandy Coursey, piano and Adam...
operawire.com
Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Unveils 2023 Season
The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra has announced its 2023 season. The ensemble will feature a total of six showcases at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and Melbourne Recital Centre. “It is exciting to launch the Brandenburg’s striking new look for our 2023 subscription season – the company’s 34th – and...
The Band’s Visit review – entrancing musical about nothing and nowhere
‘Nothing is as beautiful as something you didn’t expect.” That’s the story of this 2016 musical, and also its entrancing effect. Based on a 2007 Israeli film about an unplanned encounter between Egyptian musicians and the people of an Israeli backwater, the musical is a charmer about lives changed in the quietest of ways.
