The Pitchfork Staff’s Favorite One-Hit Wonders of the ’90s

In the ’90s, it felt like nothing was too odd, too goofy, or too random to be the most popular song in the universe. This was the age of corporate radio consolidation and the CD boom—and, crucially, before file-sharing and streaming took off—so major distribution channels had tremendous power over precisely what went into listeners’ ears. Awash in cash, big labels took big chances on artists that didn’t necessarily scream longevity but at least had a single undeniable melody or catchy lick going for them.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
7 of John Lennon’s Favorite Songs

… and the rest of the 40 songs off his long-lost “Jukebox“. Constantly devouring music, John Lennon had his own personal jukebox in tow after purchasing a Swiss-Made KB Discomatic in 1965. Lennon filled his antiquated music box with 40 of his favorite 45s to keep him “company” on tour.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Hans Zimmer Live Album Announced Alongside Release Date

Not many people are lucky enough to get to hear great composers live. But, thankfully, two-time Academy Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer is giving his fans the next best thing, a live album. “Hans Zimmer Live” will be a new double album featuring reimaginings of some of his most iconic scores. The album, which was recorded during Zimmer’s European tour this year, is currently available for preorder and goes on sale on March 3, 2023.
Album Review: Chris Pellnat’s “Go”

HUDSON – With his latest release, Go, which came out on September 16th, Chris Pellnat has crafted an album that at times is as quirky as it is enjoyable. Bordering on nostalgic sounds from genres such as early 2000’s indie-rock, and 1950’s rock, Pellnat utilizes unusual instrumentation choices to create a record that can perk up a listener’s ears from time-to-time as they make their way through the songs.
