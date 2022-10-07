Read full article on original website
The Pitchfork Staff’s Favorite One-Hit Wonders of the ’90s
In the ’90s, it felt like nothing was too odd, too goofy, or too random to be the most popular song in the universe. This was the age of corporate radio consolidation and the CD boom—and, crucially, before file-sharing and streaming took off—so major distribution channels had tremendous power over precisely what went into listeners’ ears. Awash in cash, big labels took big chances on artists that didn’t necessarily scream longevity but at least had a single undeniable melody or catchy lick going for them.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances
Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl and we can't help but think about her best performances.
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Future’s ‘Codeine Crazy’ Producer Reveals Unlikely Sample Behind The Song
Future‘s 2014 hit “Codeine Crazy” helped kick start the insane run he went on in the mid-2010s, and the producer, TM88, has shared how he produced the song. The 808Mafia producer took to Twitter on Friday (September 30), revealing how the production of the record came about.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
NOLA.com
Judith Owen releases 'Come On & Get It,' an album of brassy ’40s and '50s jazz and big band tunes from women vocalists
Renowned jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington dated a trombone player named Gus Chappell, and that explains some of her song “Big Long Sliding Thing.” She said her tune “Long John Blues” was about her dentist, but the lyrics about getting a cavity filled sound like anything but a regular appointment.
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
Janet Jackson to Release 25th Anniversary Edition of Sixth Album ‘The Velvet Rope’
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, Janet Jackson is releasing a Deluxe Edition of the album 25 years to the day of its original release on Oct. 7. Released on Oct. 7, 1997, The Velvet Rope, co-written and produced by Jackson, along with Jimmy...
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Lamb of God, and more
Press play for the latest from Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Lamb of God, Jazmine Sullivan, Broken Bells, Hozier, and more this week on Audacy All New.
7 of John Lennon’s Favorite Songs
… and the rest of the 40 songs off his long-lost “Jukebox“. Constantly devouring music, John Lennon had his own personal jukebox in tow after purchasing a Swiss-Made KB Discomatic in 1965. Lennon filled his antiquated music box with 40 of his favorite 45s to keep him “company” on tour.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
'Painful and delightful': Graham Nash mourns the music 'lost' in feud with David Crosby
It's been 60 years since Graham Nash formed a British Beat group called the Hollies with his schoolfriend Allan Clarke, paving the way to his first of two inductions to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His second time, it was alongside David Crosby of the Byrds and Buffalo Springfield's Stephen Stills as...
The story behind Cypress Hill’s Insane In The Brain, the crossover hip hop banger that metalheads love
“I f**ked hard with Led Zeppelin”: Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog on how three weed-fuelled rappers created their 1992 mega-hit Insane In The Brain
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Collider
Hans Zimmer Live Album Announced Alongside Release Date
Not many people are lucky enough to get to hear great composers live. But, thankfully, two-time Academy Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer is giving his fans the next best thing, a live album. “Hans Zimmer Live” will be a new double album featuring reimaginings of some of his most iconic scores. The album, which was recorded during Zimmer’s European tour this year, is currently available for preorder and goes on sale on March 3, 2023.
nippertown.com
Album Review: Chris Pellnat’s “Go”
HUDSON – With his latest release, Go, which came out on September 16th, Chris Pellnat has crafted an album that at times is as quirky as it is enjoyable. Bordering on nostalgic sounds from genres such as early 2000’s indie-rock, and 1950’s rock, Pellnat utilizes unusual instrumentation choices to create a record that can perk up a listener’s ears from time-to-time as they make their way through the songs.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
