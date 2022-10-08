Read full article on original website
InGaN micro-light-emitting diodes monolithically grown on Si: achieving ultra-stable operation through polarization and strain engineering
Micro or submicron scale light-emitting diodes (ÂµLEDs) have been extensively studied recently as the next-generation display technology. It is desired that ÂµLEDs exhibit high stability and efficiency, submicron pixel size, and potential monolithic integration with Si-based complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics. Achieving such ÂµLEDs, however, has remained a daunting challenge. The polar nature of III-nitrides causes severe wavelength/color instability with varying carrier concentrations in the active region. The etching-induced surface damages and poor material quality of high indium composition InGaN quantum wells (QWs) severely deteriorate the performance of ÂµLEDs, particularly those emitting in the green/red wavelength. Here we report, for the first time, ÂµLEDs grown directly on Si with submicron lateral dimensions. The ÂµLEDs feature ultra-stable, bright green emission with negligible quantum-confined Stark effect (QCSE). Detailed elemental mapping and numerical calculations show that the QCSE is screened by introducing polarization doping in the active region, which consists of InGaN/AlGaN QWs surrounded by an AlGaN/GaN shell with a negative Al composition gradient along the c-axis. In comparison with conventional GaN barriers, AlGaN barriers are shown to effectively compensate for the tensile strain within the active region, which significantly reduces the strain distribution and results in enhanced indium incorporation without compromising the material quality. This study provides new insights and a viable path for the design, fabrication, and integration of high-performance ÂµLEDs on Si for a broad range of applications in on-chip optical communication and emerging augmented reality/mixed reality devices, and so on.
Active control of dielectric singularities in indium-tin-oxides hyperbolic metamaterials
Dielectric singularities (DSs) constitute one of the most exotic features occurring in the effective permittivity of artificial multilayers called hyperbolic metamaterials (HMMs). Associated to DSs, a rich phenomenology arises that justifies the ever-increasing interest profuse by the photonic community in achieving an active control of their properties. As an example, the possibility to "canalize" light down to the nanoscale as well as the capability of HMMs to interact with quantum emitters, placed in their proximity, enhancing their emission rate (Purcell effect), are worth mentioning. HMMs, however, suffer of an intrinsic lack of tunability of its DSs. Several architectures have been proposed to overcome this limit and, among them, the use of graphene outstands. Graphene-based HMMs recently shown outstanding canalization capabilities achieving Î»/1660 light collimation. Despite the exceptional performances promised by these structures, stacking graphene/oxide multilayers is still an experimental challenge, especially envisioning electrical gating of all the graphene layers. In this paper, we propose a valid alternative in which indium-tin-oxide (ITO) is used as an electrically tunable metal. Here we have numerically designed and analyzed an ITO/SiO2 based HMM with a tunable canalization wavelength within the range between 1.57 and 2.74Â Î¼m. The structure feature light confinement of Î»/8.8 (resolution of about 178Â nm), self-focusing of the light down to 0.26Â Î¼m and Purcell factor of approximately 700. The proposed HMM nanoarchitecture could be potentially used in many applications, such as ultra-fast signal processing, high harmonic generation, lab-on-a-chip nanodevices, bulk plasmonic waveguides in integrated photonic circuits and laser diode collimators.
Charge self-regulation in 1T'''-MoS structure with rich S vacancies for enhanced hydrogen evolution activity
Active electronic states in transition metal dichalcogenides are able to prompt hydrogen evolution by improving hydrogen absorption. However, the development of thermodynamically stable hexagonal 2H-MoS2 as hydrogen evolution catalyst is likely to be shadowed by its limited active electronic state. Herein, the charge self-regulation effect mediated by tuning Moâˆ’Mo bonds and S vacancies is revealed in metastable trigonal MoS2 (1T'''-MoS2) structure, which is favarable for the generation of active electronic states to boost the hydrogen evolution reaction activity. The optimal 1T'''-MoS2 sample exhibits a low overpotential of 158"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and a Tafel slope of 74.5"‰mV decâˆ’1 in acidic conditions, which are far exceeding the 2H-MoS2 counterpart (369"‰mV and 137"‰mV decâˆ’1). Theoretical modeling indicates that the boosted performance is attributed to the formation of massive active electronic states induced by the charge self-regulation effect of Moâˆ’Mo bonds in defective 1T'''-MoS2 with rich S vacancies.
Rarest rainfall events will see the greatest relative increase in magnitude under future climate change
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 235 (2022) Cite this article. Future rainfall extremes are projected to increase with global warming according to theory and climate models, but common (annual) and rare (decennial or centennial) extremes could be affected differently. Here, using 25 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 driven by a range of plausible scenarios of future greenhouse gas emissions, we show that the rarer the event, the more likely it is to increase in a future climate. By the end of this century, daily land rainfall extremes could increase in magnitude between 10.5% and 28.2% for annual events, and between 13.5% and 38.3% for centennial events, for low and high emission scenarios respectively. The results are consistent across models though with regional variation, but the underlying mechanisms remain to be determined.
Ultracompact topological photonic switch based on valley-vortex-enhanced high-efficiency phase shift
Topologically protected edge states based on valley photonic crystals (VPCs) have been widely studied, from theoretical verification to technical applications. However, research on integrated tuneable topological devices is still lacking. Here, we study the phase-shifting theory of topological edge modes based on a VPC structure. Benefiting from the phase vortex formed by the VPC structure, the optical path of the topological edge mode in the propagation direction is approximately two-fold that of the conventional optical mode in a strip waveguide. In experiments, we show a 1.57-fold improvement in Ï€-phase tuning efficiency. By leveraging the high-efficiency phase-shifting properties and the sharp-turn features of the topological waveguide, we demonstrate an ultracompact 1"‰Ã—"‰2 thermo-optic topological switch (TOTS) operating at telecommunication wavelengths. A switching power of 18.2"‰mW is needed with an ultracompact device footprint of 25.66"‰Ã—"‰28.3"‰Î¼m in the wavelength range of 1530"“1582"‰nm. To the best of our knowledge, this topological photonic switch is the smallest switch of any dielectric or semiconductor 1"‰Ã—"‰2/2"‰Ã—"‰2 broadband optical switches, including thermo-optic and electro-optic switches. In addition, a high-speed transmission experiment employing the proposed TOTS is carried out to demonstrate the robust transmission of high-speed data. Our work reveals the phase-shifting mechanism of valley edge modes, which may enable diverse topological functional devices in many fields, such as optical communications, nanophotonics, and quantum information processing.
In situ synthesis of hierarchically-assembled three-dimensional ZnS nanostructures and 3D printed visualization
Nanomaterials have gained enormous interest in improving the performance of energy harvest systems, biomedical devices, and high-strength composites. Many studies were performed fabricating more elaborate and heterogeneous nanostructures then the structures were characterized using TEM tomographic images, upgrading the fabrication technique. Despite the effort, intricate fabrication process, agglomeration characteristic, and non-uniform output were still limited to presenting the 3D panoramic views straightforwardly. Here we suggested in situ synthesis method to prepare complex and hierarchically-assembled nanostructures that consisted of ZnS nanowire core and nanoparticles under Ag2S catalyst. We demonstrated that the vaporized Zn and S were solidified in different shapes of nanostructures with the temperatures solely. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of synthesizing heterogeneous nanostructures, consisting of a nanowire from the vapor"“liquid"“solid and then nanoparticles from the vapor"“solid grown mechanism by in situ temperature control. The obtained hierarchically-assembled ZnS nanostructures were characterized by various TEM technologies, verifying the crystal growth mechanism. Lastly, electron tomography and 3D printing enabled the nanoscale structures to visualize with centimeter scales. The 3D printing from randomly fabricated nanomaterials is rarely performed to date. The collaborating work could offer a better opportunity to fabricate advanced and sophisticated nanostructures.
Current stress minimization for isolated dual active bridge DC"“DC converter
This paper presents a new phase-shift modulation for isolated dual active bridge (DAB) direct current"“direct current (DC"“DC) converter. The proposed technique aims to minimize the maximum current stress of the converter, which could directly increase the efficiency and reduce the device losses. This modulation technique controls the converter power through only two phase-shift angles or two degrees of freedom; one phase shift is used between the legs of its first bridge and the other one between the legs of the second bridge. Although the traditional single-phase shift (SPS) technique has only one degree of freedom, it suffers from many drawbacks in terms of high current stress and reverse circulating power flow, which decrease the converter efficiency. On the other hand, increasing the number of phase-shift angles can enhance the system performance but also increase the control complexity. Thus, a comparative analysis between the proposed modulation technique and the traditional SPS was conducted; the new method showed better performance in terms of current stress reduction, along with implementation simplicity.
Satellite images reveal the scale of Nord Stream gas pipeline leak
Satellite data revealed that the Nord Stream gas leak was not as bad as it seemed, at least in the context of global annual methane emissions.
One-pot H/D exchange and low-coordinated iron electrocatalyzed deuteration of nitriles in DO to Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines
Developing a step-economical approach for efficient synthesis of Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines (Î±,Î²-DAEAs) with high deuterium ratios using an easy-to-handle deuterated source under ambient conditions is highly desirable. Here we report a room-temperature one-pot two-step transformation of aryl acetonitriles to Î±,Î²-DAEAs with up to 92% isolated yield and 99% Î±,Î²-deuterium ratios using D2O as a deuterium source. The process involves a fast Î±-C"‰âˆ’"‰H/C"‰âˆ’"‰D exchange and tandem electroreductive deuteration of C"‰â‰¡"‰N over an in situ formed low-coordinated Fe nanoparticle cathode. The moderate adsorptions of nitriles/imine intermediates and the promoted formation of active hydrogen (H*) on unsaturated Fe sites facilitate the electroreduction process. In situ Raman confirms co-adsorption of aryl rings and the C"‰â‰¡"‰N group on the Fe surface. A proposed H*-addition pathway is confirmed by the detected hydrogen and carbon radicals. Wide substrate scope, parallel synthesis of multiple Î±,Î²-DAEAs, and successful preparation of Î±,Î²-deuterated Melatonin and Komavine highlight the potential.
Experimentally revealing anomalously large dipoles in the dielectric of a quantum circuit
Quantum two-level systems (TLSs) intrinsic to glasses induce decoherence in many modern quantum devices, such as superconducting qubits. Although the low-temperature physics of these TLSs is usually well-explained by a phenomenological standard tunneling model of independent TLSs, the nature of these TLSs, as well as their behavior out of equilibrium and at high energies above 1 K, remain inconclusive. Here we measure the non-equilibrium dielectric loss of TLSs in amorphous silicon using a superconducting resonator, where energies of TLSs are varied in time using a swept electric field. Our results show the existence of two distinct ensembles of TLSs, interacting weakly and strongly with phonons, where the latter also possesses anomalously large electric dipole moment. These results may shed new light on the low temperature characteristics of amorphous solids, and hold implications to experiments and applications in quantum devices using time-varying electric fields.
Transforming agrifood production systems and supply chains with digital twins
Digital twins can transform agricultural production systems and supply chains, curbing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste and malnutrition. However, the potential of these advanced virtualization technologies is yet to be realized. Here, we consider the promise of digital twins across six typical agrifood supply chain steps and emphasize key implementation barriers.
Giant g-factors and fully spin-polarized states in metamorphic short-period InAsSb/InSb superlattices
Realizing a large LandÃ© g-factor of electrons in solid-state materials has long been thought of as a rewarding task as it can trigger abundant immediate applications in spintronics and quantum computing. Here, by using metamorphic InAsSb/InSb superlattices (SLs), we demonstrate an unprecedented high value of g â‰ˆ 104, twice larger than that in bulk InSb, and fully spin-polarized states at low magnetic fields. In addition, we show that the g-factor can be tuned on demand from 20 to 110 via varying the SL period. The key ingredients of such a wide tunability are the wavefunction mixing and overlap between the electron and hole states, which have drawn little attention in prior studies. Our work not only establishes metamorphic InAsSb/InSb as a promising and competitive material platform for future quantum devices but also provides a new route toward g-factor engineering in semiconductor structures.
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
One-step direct conversion of methane to methanol with water in non-thermal plasma
Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.
Corralling photons to solve problems in seconds
You have full access to this article via your institution. In my laboratory, we develop quantum computers based on single photons, the fundamental particles of light. In 2020, our computer was the first worldwide to demonstrate ‘quantum advantage’: it completed a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a conventional supercomputer more than 2 billion years.
The influence of alloying on slip intermittency and the implications for dwell fatigue in titanium
Dwell fatigue, the reduction in fatigue life experienced by titanium alloys due to holds at stresses as low as 60% of yield, has been implicated in several uncontained jet engine failures. Dislocation slip has long been observed to be an intermittent, scale-bridging phenomenon, similar to that seen in earthquakes but at the nanoscale, leading to the speculation that large stress bursts might promote the initial opening of a crack. Here we observe such stress bursts at the scale of individual grains in situ, using high energy X-ray diffraction microscopy in Ti"“7Al"“O alloys. This shows that the detrimental effect of precipitation of ordered Ti3Al is to increase the magnitude of rare priã€ˆaã€‰ and basã€ˆaã€‰ slip bursts associated with slip localisation. By contrast, the addition of trace O interstitials is beneficial, reducing the magnitude of slip bursts and promoting a higher frequency of smaller events. This is further evidence that the formation of long paths for easy basal plane slip localisation should be avoided when engineering titanium alloys against dwell fatigue.
Humidity-dependent lubrication of highly loaded contacts by graphite and a structural transition to turbostratic carbon
Graphite represents a promising material for solid lubrication of highly loaded tribological contacts under extreme environmental conditions. At low loads, graphite's lubricity depends on humidity. The adsorption model explains this by molecular water films on graphite leading to defect passivation and easy sliding of counter bodies. To explore the humidity dependence and validate the adsorption model for high loads, a commercial graphite solid lubricant is studied using microtribometry. Even at 1"‰GPa contact pressure, a high and low friction regime is observed - depending on humidity. Transmission electron microscopy reveals transformation of the polycrystalline graphite lubricant into turbostratic carbon after high and even after low load (50"‰MPa) sliding. Quantum molecular dynamics simulations relate high friction and wear to cold welding and shear-induced formation of turbostratic carbon, while low friction originates in molecular water films on surfaces. In this work, a generalized adsorption model including turbostratic carbon formation is suggested.
Scleral PERK and ATF6 as targets of myopic axial elongation of mouse eyes
Axial length is the primary determinant of eye size, and it is elongated in myopia. However, the underlying mechanism of the onset and progression of axial elongation remain unclear. Here, we show that endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress in sclera is an essential regulator of axial elongation in myopia development through activation of both PERK and ATF6 axis followed by scleral collagen remodeling. Mice with lens-induced myopia (LIM) showed ER stress in sclera. Pharmacological interventions for ER stress could induce or inhibit myopia progression. LIM activated all IRE1, PERK and ATF6 axis, and pharmacological inhibition of both PERK and ATF6 suppressed myopia progression, which was confirmed by knocking down above two genes via CRISPR/Cas9 system. LIM dramatically changed the expression of scleral collagen genes responsible for ER stress. Furthermore, collagen fiber thinning and expression of dysregulated collagens in LIM were ameliorated by 4-PBA administration. We demonstrate that scleral ER stress and PERK/ATF6 pathway controls axial elongation during the myopia development in vivo model and 4-PBA eye drop is promising drug for myopia suppression/treatment.
Rapid and efficient hydrogen clathrate hydrate formation in confined nanospace
Clathrate hydrates are crystalline solids characterized by their ability to accommodate large quantities of guest molecules. Although CH4 and CO2 are the traditional guests found in natural systems, incorporating smaller molecules (e.g., H2) is challenging due to the need to apply higher pressures to stabilize the hydrogen-bonded network. Another critical limitation of hydrates is the slow nucleation and growth kinetics. Here, we show that specially designed activated carbon materials can surpass these obstacles by acting as nanoreactors promoting the nucleation and growth of H2 hydrates. The confinement effects in the inner cavities promote the massive growth of hydrogen hydrates at moderate temperatures, using pure water, with extremely fast kinetics and much lower pressures than the bulk system.
Rats use strategies to make object choices in spontaneous object recognition tasks
Rodent spontaneous object recognition (SOR) paradigms are widely used to study the mechanisms of complex memory in many laboratories. Due to the absence of explicit reinforcement in these tasks, there is an underlying assumption that object exploratory behaviour is 'spontaneous'. However, rodents can strategise, readily adapting their behaviour depending on the current information available and prior predications formed from learning and memory. Here, using the object-place-context (episodic-like) recognition task and novel analytic methods relying on multiple trials within a single session, we demonstrate that rats use a context-based or recency-based object recognition strategy for the same types of trials, depending on task conditions. Exposure to occasional ambiguous conditions changed animals' responses towards a recency-based preference. However, more salient and predictable conditions led to animals exploring objects on the basis of episodic novelty reliant on contextual information. The results have important implications for future research using SOR tasks, especially in the way experimenters design, analyse and interpret object recognition experiments in non-human animals.
