Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
ORDER UP! Locally owned cookie food truck opens for business
COVID-19 changed much of life as we know it. For many, boredom set in. It's boredom that led to one woman's idea that is now ready for Hoosiers to indulge in.
‘Thrill of the hunt:’ Local flea market growth mirrors national trend
ANDERSON, Ind. — It’s not far-fetched, Doris Seleyman believes, that Madison County could become known as the flea market capital of Indiana. At least 20 such establishments call the county home, she said, and they attract local and out-of-town shoppers for reasons both financial and sentimental. “They find...
DNR stocks channel catfish statewide
— It’s that time of year again when the weather is cooling, leaves are falling, and the DNR is stocking channel catfish. This fall, DNR will stock 147 locations with approximately 63,742. Each year, the DNR stocks channel catfish statewide in publicly accessible waters. All locations should be stocked...
Gaylor Electric lights up the night on Nickel Plate’s Reindeer Express
Gaylor Electric is bringing the holiday spirit earlier this year with the installation of Christmas lights on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX). A team from Gaylor Electric spent three days to install over 2,200 LED Christmas lights along the exterior of the NPX train to prepare for the upcoming Reindeer Express that will begin on Nov. 19.
Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison
Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison, 88, of Sunman (Manchester), Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born December 2, 1933, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late George Sortwell and Jeanette (Harper) Sortwell. She worked as a printer for McPherson’s Printing Company, retiring after over 10 years of service. Prior to that, she worked at FSI Printing. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. She participated with youth group in her younger years and also taught Sunday School. Pat was a volunteer for RSVP, and Dearborn County Hospital Auxiliary “Pink Ladies”. She enjoyed working in her garden, canning, Wordsearch puzzles, playing cards, and Dominoes. Pat enjoyed collecting angels. Pat loved time with family and will be missed.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs
The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Anderson Orchard in Mooresville
There are lots of places to get farm-fresh produce in Central Indiana, but only a handful of farms where you can pick your own produce. Anderson Orchard, located just south of Indianapolis in Mooresville, is one of the more well-known orchards in the area offering U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and other produce. And if you’d rather have someone pick your produce for you, Anderson Orchard also has a store that offers fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit, as well as other locally made items. This is a great place to enjoy the summer and fall season with family and friends, because there are lots of things for all ages to do here.
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
Legal Aid’s next phone clinic set for Tuesday
— Legal Aid District 11 will hold another free Legal Aid phone clinic on Tuesday, October 11 (tomorrow) for low-income residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Residents of Legal Aid District 11 who call the phone clinic on Tuesday will receive a 10-minute consultation...
Road work in downtown Batesville winding down
— Indiana Department of Transporation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to finish all approaches, manhole adjustments and sod work this week as part of the State Road 229 road construction project in downtown Batesville from Walnut to Main between Boehringer Street and Central Avenue. Crews will begin road striping...
INDOT to host a public information meeting on October 18 for the sight distance improvement project on State Road 258
JACKSON CO. — In partnership with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly Inc., the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting for a sight distance improvement project on State Road. 258 in Jackson County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18, at Cortland Elementary School (6687 N....
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Nancy L. Allen
Nancy L. Allen, age 82 of Batesville, Indiana, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Andrews Health Campus in Batesville. Born January 10, 1940, she is the daughter of Viola (Nee: Schmid) and Ernest Borgman. She was a former nurse’s aide and a homemaker. Nancy was a former volunteer with the American Red Cross and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
