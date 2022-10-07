Read full article on original website
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.
Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
News Channel Nebraska
Saxophones For Beginners
Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/review/saxophones-for-beginners/. The saxophone is a great instrument to learn, with a wonderful sound and the flexibility to get involved in all sorts of styles of music. But choosing between saxophones for beginners can be confusing. Do you go for soprano, alto, tenor or baritone, and how much do you need to spend to get a good quality instrument?
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson unveils the G-Bird, a new acoustic that blends the ‘Player Port’ with the classic Hummingbird profile
Gibson’s latest acoustic guitar, the G-Bird, offers a genuine combination of classic and contemporary, melding its iconic Hummingbird model with an additional ‘Player Port’ soundhole placed on the upper horn. Part of the firm’s Generation Collection (all of which feature the Player Port), the G-Bird’s Hummingbird profile...
