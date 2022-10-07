ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
WHIO Dayton

NC man hit in head with sledgehammer prop during fight at youth football game

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was injured after being struck by a sledgehammer prop during a youth football game on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Kernersville Police Department, officers were called at about 11:14 a.m. EDT to Glenn High School after receiving a report about multiple people fighting at the game, which involved 6-year-old players, WRAL-TV reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after 'sudden, short illness'

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department's Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a "sudden, short illness." Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thestokesnews.com

Winston-Salem Chief of Police honored

Nationally recognized speaker and author, Nedra Tawwab, will be speaking at the Living Your Best Life Speaker Series at the Benton Convention Center in Winson-Salem. (Submitted Photo) Trellis Supportive Care is pleased to announce Winston-Salem's Chief of Police, Catrina Thompson, as the 2022 Best Life Leadership Award recipient for the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. "I thought they were demons," Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

King resident gives back to community and honors troops

King – If you happened to pass by an American Flag mounted to a grapple truck off of Highway 66 in King on Sunday, Sept. 11, then you most likely passed by the display of Cory Pruitt, who exhibited the flag honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
KING, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

