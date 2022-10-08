Read full article on original website
Mavericks Wrap Up Opening Weekend with 4-3 Loss
OMAHA, Neb. - Despite capturing the lead three times with the help of three different Mavericks, the Purple Eagles came out on top with a 4-3 win Saturday night. Omaha led in shots, 33-27, for the second night in a row and was 2-for-2 on the power play. The Mavericks...
Three Players Score in 4-1 Win at Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Mavericks exploded for three second-half goals leading to a 4-1 win over Southern Indiana Saturday night. Theo Klein led Omaha with a career-high two goals scored. With the win, Omaha improves to 5-4-1 overall, 2-1-0 in the Summit League. How It Happened. The Screaming Eagles put...
Mavericks Get Record Fifth Sweep in a Row at Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - For the first time since 2000 and the first time in the Division I era, the Mavericks have swept five matches in a row after blanking Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Omaha closes out its historic, three-match road trip a perfect 3-0, as it improves...
Mavericks Fall to Pioneers
DENVER, Colo. - A three-match road trip came to an end in Denver Saturday night. The Pioneers edged the Mavericks 2-0 on their home turf. With the loss, Omaha falls to 2-8-4 overall, 1-2-2 in the league. How It Happened. Emma Konsmo made an early save on a shot from...
Football Frenzy: Churchville-Chili wins on walk-off field goal
St. Lucia's last-second field goal gives Saints homecoming victory
WNY’s leading rusher Camren Warburton breaks father’s Cheektowaga record
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty years later, the Warburton name remains atop the Warriors’ all-time rushing list. But there is a new career leader at Cheektowaga after Camren Warburton rumbled past his father Derrick’s mark on Friday night. The No. 1 contender for Western New York’s rushing title ran for 294 yards against Albion, bringing […]
Omaha (5-4-1, 2-1-0)-VS-Southern Indiana (1-9-2, 1-2-0)
GOAL by USI Nevins, Ryan Assist by Voiles, Ednilson and Barton, Zach. GOAL by Omaha Rochester, Tevin Assist by Klein, Theo. Clock Omaha Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score USI Score Play. 00:00 Meissner, Alec at goalie for Southern Indiana. 00:00 Lillo Portero, Lute at goalie for Omaha.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Storm Team 2 Kevin O'Neill's Daybreak Forecast for 10/09/2022
On Sunday, expect a high of 60 with clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon. South of Buffalo there could be some light, nuisance showers.
First Alert Forecast: Temps will be in mid to upper 50s for Sunday Bills game
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thus far the month of October has brought seven out of eight days with below normal temperatures. Today has been no exception, as readings were in the 50s all day, it was another cooler than normal day for Western New York. Another cold front is set to cross the area later tomorrow and although it is not a strong front, this will reinforce the chilly weather into Monday.
Mural of Harriet Tubman goes up at foot of Ferry
Buffalo native Gino Morrow, who now lives in Dallas, was commissioned to do the work. He talked about the design.
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative
Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
commUNITY spotlight: Niagara Falls elementary school now honors Dr. Bloneva Bond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls elementary school gives honor to the first Black woman to serve on the school board. Dr. Bloneva Bond was a triple threat. She was a civil rights activist, a community leader, and a board member from 1979-1984. Bond died in 2004, but she...
North Tonawanda Police reunite young girl with parents
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — UPDATE: North Tonawanda Police posted on Facebook that "the parents have been located. Thank you everyone for your help. Original story: North Tonawanda Police found a young girl and are asking for help, trying to reunite her with family. Police say the white girl is...
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
More art coming to Lewiston: Fall Festival chili-cooking competition at Gallo to benefit 'Lewiston Landing' sculpture
Michael Hibbard and his flagship Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen will host a chili cookoff and Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, to raise money for the “Lewiston Landing” sculpture. The fundraiser begins at 1 p.m. and features a basket raffle, live music, chili tastings, and a beer pairing...
Four dead in Erie County shootings
We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
