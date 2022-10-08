ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Mavericks Wrap Up Opening Weekend with 4-3 Loss

OMAHA, Neb. - Despite capturing the lead three times with the help of three different Mavericks, the Purple Eagles came out on top with a 4-3 win Saturday night. Omaha led in shots, 33-27, for the second night in a row and was 2-for-2 on the power play. The Mavericks...
Three Players Score in 4-1 Win at Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Mavericks exploded for three second-half goals leading to a 4-1 win over Southern Indiana Saturday night. Theo Klein led Omaha with a career-high two goals scored. With the win, Omaha improves to 5-4-1 overall, 2-1-0 in the Summit League. How It Happened. The Screaming Eagles put...
Mavericks Get Record Fifth Sweep in a Row at Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - For the first time since 2000 and the first time in the Division I era, the Mavericks have swept five matches in a row after blanking Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Omaha closes out its historic, three-match road trip a perfect 3-0, as it improves...
Mavericks Fall to Pioneers

DENVER, Colo. - A three-match road trip came to an end in Denver Saturday night. The Pioneers edged the Mavericks 2-0 on their home turf. With the loss, Omaha falls to 2-8-4 overall, 1-2-2 in the league. How It Happened. Emma Konsmo made an early save on a shot from...
Omaha (5-4-1, 2-1-0)-VS-Southern Indiana (1-9-2, 1-2-0)

GOAL by USI Nevins, Ryan Assist by Voiles, Ednilson and Barton, Zach. GOAL by Omaha Rochester, Tevin Assist by Klein, Theo. Clock Omaha Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score USI Score Play. 00:00 Meissner, Alec at goalie for Southern Indiana. 00:00 Lillo Portero, Lute at goalie for Omaha.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken

The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative

Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York

A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
Four dead in Erie County shootings

We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
