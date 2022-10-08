ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thus far the month of October has brought seven out of eight days with below normal temperatures. Today has been no exception, as readings were in the 50s all day, it was another cooler than normal day for Western New York. Another cold front is set to cross the area later tomorrow and although it is not a strong front, this will reinforce the chilly weather into Monday.

BUFFALO, NY