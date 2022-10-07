ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
NBC News

Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
bruinbanner.com

Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon

The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
GRESHAM, OR
opb.org

Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records

Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie

A Gladstone man was killed while crossing McLoughlin Boulevard/Highway 99E in Milwaukie Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue at approximately 7:48 p.m. on reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The preliminary...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
PORTLAND, OR

