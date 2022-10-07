Read full article on original website
Restrooms, Locker Rooms Searched Across SW Washington District After Reports of Camera
Vancouver Public Schools officials are searching locker rooms and restrooms throughout the district following reports that a staff member may have placed a camera in a girls locker room at Alki Middle School. The district-wide search, announced Thursday in a video address by the district's superintendent, came as the Clark...
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
District to search locker rooms, restrooms after Vancouver employee allegedly videotaped girls
Vancouver public schools will be searching all locker rooms and restrooms across the district after an employee was accused of videotaping girls in the Alki Middle School locker room.
Alleged night of felonies ends with man being shot by a Hillsboro Police officer
A Klamath Falls man was arrested after he committed multiple felonies and was shot by a Hillsboro Police officer.
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
Officers arrest juveniles for armed robberies after chase, search in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple juveniles were arrested for armed robberies after a standoff in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple pedestrians robbed at gunpoint in the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. The...
VIDEO: Officer fired for shooting at teens in McDonald’s parking lot
A Texas police officer was fired after shooting at two teenagers in a McDonald's parking lot, sending one to the hospital.
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Portland police dispatched to 6 ‘significant calls’ in under 24 hours
In under 24 hours, the Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to calls on Thursday and Friday ranging from a possible burglary, a homicide investigation, a shooting, an alarm call, a crash and a stabbing.
Increased Gun Violence in Gresham, Oregon
The recorded number of shooting instances in Gresham, Oregon has risen 200% since last year according to the Portland Tribune. From January to March of last year, there were 28 shootings reported. This year, in that same time frame, there have been 86. This violence causes fear in Gresham residents.
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies
PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified
Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
Tigard’s tactic to quell catalytic converter thefts
As the onslaught of catalytic converter thefts continues, a Tigard auto body shop came up with a plan to possibly deter thieves.
Nakia Creek Fire erupts near Larch Mountain in Clark County
A wildfire near Larch Mountain in Clark County that began late Sunday afternoon has now grown to 70 acres, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie
A Gladstone man was killed while crossing McLoughlin Boulevard/Highway 99E in Milwaukie Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue at approximately 7:48 p.m. on reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The preliminary...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
