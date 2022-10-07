Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Richmond Senior Homecoming ’22
ROCKINGHAM ― The Richmond Senior High School Homecoming Court paraded onto the field at Raider Stadium Thursday evening. The homecoming game was moved up a day ahead in anticipation of then-Hurricane Ian. See photos below.
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 8 (Part 1)
WELCOME, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Oak Grove 30, North Davidson 14. South Davidson 8, Thomasville 26. Southwest Guilford 0, Southeast Guilford...
UVA Field Hockey Downs Duke 3-2 for Fifth-Straight Win
The Cavaliers scored three goals in the second quarter to take down the Blue Devils on Friday in Durham
High School Football | Ward, John A. Holmes runs past Currituck
BARCO — Last year, when Currituck and John A. Holmes football met, there was a combined 141 points and the winner was responsible for 91 of that. The Aces won that game in Edenton 91-50. This year at Currituck was a bit more tame, but the result still finished the same way with a resounding 52-16 win from the Aces on Thursday. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer attends NBA practice
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer might have picked up some last-minute pointers from the sport's highest level over the weekend before embarking on his first trek leading the Blue Devils from the bench. RELATED: What to expect from Duke's heavyweight secret scrimmage According to ...
North Carolina high school football scores, live updates NCHSAA Week 8 in Jacksonville, NC
It is now October, meaning high school football conference championship races are starting to heat up. White Oak's home game with West Carteret highlights Friday night's Week 8 area schedule. The Vikings opened Coastal 3-A Conference play with a 20-14 win at Croatan on Monday and now look to defeat the defending conference champion Patriots. A win by the Vikings would put them in solid position for their first conference title since 2000.
Salisbury’s Clayton Trivett voted SBLive North Carolina Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Salisbury head coach Clayton Trivett, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Trivett captured 76.74% of this week's state-wide poll after his squad improved to 6-1 during his first season at the helm. Trivett ...
Comments / 0