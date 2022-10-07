BARCO — Last year, when Currituck and John A. Holmes football met, there was a combined 141 points and the winner was responsible for 91 of that. The Aces won that game in Edenton 91-50. This year at Currituck was a bit more tame, but the result still finished the same way with a resounding 52-16 win from the Aces on Thursday. ...

EDENTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO