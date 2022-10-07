ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

findingfarina.com

5 Common Alcohol Addiction Signs

Have you or a loved one been struggling with alcohol addiction? This is a national and global problem that the world is working hard to combat. But because of the nature of addiction, it’s difficult to know when to get help. Addiction is dangerous no matter how early on...
HEALTH
Verywell Mind

Coping When a Loved One Dies by Suicide

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 14, and adults ages 25 to 34. Feelings of anger, frustration, pain, guilt, and loneliness are all normal after experiencing the death of a loved one by suicide. Support groups, therapy, and seeking help from a number...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain

At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Suicide Prevention
verywellmind.com

What Not to Say to Someone Who Is Suicidal

Information in this article may be triggering. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for support and assistance from a trained counselor. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For more mental health resources, see our National Helpline...
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

Compare & Despair: Social Media & Mental Health Concerns in Teens with ADHD

For adolescents, the journey away from family bonds and into society at large is rife with uncertainty. To establish identity and acceptance, teens ask questions like “Who am I?” “Where do I belong?” and “What do I believe?” Well-meaning parents are often met with resistance as they walk a fine line between hovering and helping during this developmental stage.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Activity Scheduling for Bipolar Depression

Many people find it hard to do their usual activities when depressed. Behavioral activation is a program focused on building enjoyable and important activities into your daily life. Mood tracking can help you recognize the relationship between specific activities and changes in your mood. During episodes of depression, many people...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Turning from Depression to the Light of Hope

Today, over one billion people in the world have mental health disorders. World Mental Health Day, October 10th, calls on all of us to make mental health and wellbeing a personal priority. Research shows that hopelessness leads to depression and suicide but that we can proactively manage hopelessness and build...
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis

Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

9 in 10 label mental health a crisis in US: survey

Story at a glance CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation have released results from a new national poll on mental health. They surveyed about 2,000 adults, 90 percent of whom agreed that there is currently a mental health crisis in the U.S. Most say that individuals and family should play a large part in dealing…
MENTAL HEALTH

