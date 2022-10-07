Read full article on original website
Related
‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Channel 9′s Scott...
findingfarina.com
5 Common Alcohol Addiction Signs
Have you or a loved one been struggling with alcohol addiction? This is a national and global problem that the world is working hard to combat. But because of the nature of addiction, it’s difficult to know when to get help. Addiction is dangerous no matter how early on...
Coping When a Loved One Dies by Suicide
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 14, and adults ages 25 to 34. Feelings of anger, frustration, pain, guilt, and loneliness are all normal after experiencing the death of a loved one by suicide. Support groups, therapy, and seeking help from a number...
psychologytoday.com
My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain
At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellmind.com
What Not to Say to Someone Who Is Suicidal
Information in this article may be triggering. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for support and assistance from a trained counselor. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For more mental health resources, see our National Helpline...
ADDitude
Compare & Despair: Social Media & Mental Health Concerns in Teens with ADHD
For adolescents, the journey away from family bonds and into society at large is rife with uncertainty. To establish identity and acceptance, teens ask questions like “Who am I?” “Where do I belong?” and “What do I believe?” Well-meaning parents are often met with resistance as they walk a fine line between hovering and helping during this developmental stage.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Activity Scheduling for Bipolar Depression
Many people find it hard to do their usual activities when depressed. Behavioral activation is a program focused on building enjoyable and important activities into your daily life. Mood tracking can help you recognize the relationship between specific activities and changes in your mood. During episodes of depression, many people...
World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone
Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, said she had days during the coronavirus pandemic when it was a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
Mother faces roadblocks trying to get mental health help for daughter
A new mental health survey by CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 55% of Americans believe most children and teenagers are unable to get mental health services. CNN’s Jake Tapper talks to one of the adults from the survey.
MedicalXpress
When mental health crises require more than a phone conversation, these mobile units come to help
A grandmother calls a mental health crisis line for help after her grandson with intellectual disabilities and a history of mental illness attacked her. The crisis can't be resolved over the phone. A mobile crisis unit swings into action. Crisis counselor Cedric McNear gathers paperwork and looks up the address....
psychologytoday.com
Turning from Depression to the Light of Hope
Today, over one billion people in the world have mental health disorders. World Mental Health Day, October 10th, calls on all of us to make mental health and wellbeing a personal priority. Research shows that hopelessness leads to depression and suicide but that we can proactively manage hopelessness and build...
ADDitude
Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis
Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
9 in 10 label mental health a crisis in US: survey
Story at a glance CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation have released results from a new national poll on mental health. They surveyed about 2,000 adults, 90 percent of whom agreed that there is currently a mental health crisis in the U.S. Most say that individuals and family should play a large part in dealing…
Comments / 0