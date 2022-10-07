My total and complete unawareness that the “Hocus Pocus” franchise had become a pop culture phenomenon reminded me of the imbecile I can be and classmate Molly Flannigan. In 1963, Molly, who was a hippie before there was even the word “hippie,” turned to me in our English Class at Golden State Junior High School and said, “Did you hear The Beatles are coming to America?” Up until that point in my life, I knew of only one type of beetle. “From where?” I asked. “England,” she said. I thought to myself: Why can’t we stop the boats or planes with these bugs and eradicate them before they land on our shores? What if they infect the grapes, oranges and melons we picked during the summer? How would I help earn money for our family?

