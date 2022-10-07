“SNL’s” Chloe Fineman channeled her inner Meredith Marks on set with FN last month — except she passed on wearing pants. The actress and comedian sat down with designer Christian Cowan to talk all things “The Real Housewives.” The two can be seen in Cowan’s dramatic feather coats from his spring ’23 runway collection. “What I love about you is I do feel like we share some similar muses, such as the women of the ‘Housewives.’ The first time I did your shoot, everyone there was a muse of mine. It was very exciting. Dorinda [Medley] flashed me entirely and couldn’t have...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 MINUTES AGO