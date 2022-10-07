Read full article on original website
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Beloved Texas Teacher And Mother Of 4 Is Brutally Killed While Her Family Slept
The Allen family woke up the morning of July 7, 2019 to discover that Manuela “Manu” Allen, a beloved high school teacher and mother of four, had mysteriously vanished in the middle of the night. The only clues left behind were a blood-soaked bedroom floor, bloody footprints, a...
The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other
In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
Loretta Lynn Buried on Her Ranch During Private Funeral, Public Memorial Planned
Family and friends laid Loretta Lynn to rest Friday at a private funeral on her massive Tennessee estate. But a bigger tribute is planned so that her fans can pay their final respects. Lynn was the undisputed queen of country music. She was 90 when she died early Tuesday morning...
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak
RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
Fraudster Melissa Caddick's husband 'cried fake tears after waiting two days to report her missing, lied to her family and friends and acted extremely strangely'
The behaviour of Melissa Caddick's husband was extremely strange and when seen crying they weren't 'real tears', a policeman has told her inquest. Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Anthony Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says she left their Dover Heights mansion.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
EXCLUSIVE: Hero dad who drowned trying to save his teenage sons at a popular tourist beach - even though he could not swim - is hailed for his bravery: 'Put kids before everything else'
A 'hero' father who died trying to rescue his teenage sons at a popular Western Australian beach has been identified as an award-winning podiatrist. Despite having no swimming experience, Ashwin Bhalsod, 55, ran into the waves at Yallingup beach, in the state's southwest, around 5.30pm on Saturday to help his kids, aged 13 and 15.
Popculture
Loretta Lynn's Daughter Peggy Reveals Final Moments With Country Legend Before Death
Loretta Lynn's daughter is speaking about her legendary mother's passing on Oct. 4, sharing a look into the singer's final days. Sharing a conversation with the country icon from the day before her passing, Peggy Lynn revealed her mother's mindset at the time. "Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye....
We split up in college. 27 years later, we got married and blended our families.
The author shares how after both of them went through divorces, they decided to try being together again and now have a blended family.
International Business Times
Man Slashes Grandma With A Blade, Watches TV While She Bled To Death
A 28-year-old man in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu attacked his grandmother and watched television as the elderly victim bled to death, according to reports. The assailant, identified as Sathish, got into an argument with his grandmother Visalakshi Tuesday, the newspaper the Times of India reported. Visalakshi, who lived...
Kathie Lee Gifford cuddles her new grandson in photo, and we think someone’s jealous
Kathie Lee Gifford is really feeling the love this fall, but it appears her dog, Bambino, may have other thoughts. The former TODAY co-host, 69, shared a photo to Instagram holding grandson, Frank, alongside her teacup maltipoo dog. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of...
AJ McLean on Daughter, 9, Changing Name to Elliott: 'I Will Be in Her Corner a Million Percent'
"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent," the Backstreet Boys singer said of his 9-year-old daughter changing her name from Ava to Elliott AJ McLean will stand by his daughters no matter what. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, recently spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter's decision to change her name from Ava to Elliott, sharing that he will "support" the 9-year-old regardless of the reason she wanted to switch her moniker. News of the name change first came when McLean's wife Rochelle posted a...
momcollective.com
Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?
My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
Teenager defends relationship with 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her dad
A teen has hit out at people criticising her for dating a 48-year-old man who they falsely assume is her father 'all the time'. Despite dating for just three months, Jorja McMahon, 19 and Graham, 48, from Australia have said that they are soulmates. The 19-year-old told news.com.au that she...
ABC News
Kourtney Kardashian says she embraces her changing body: 'Love being curvier'
Kourney Kardashian opened up about embracing her body's recent changes on this week's new episode of "The Kardashians." The Poosh founder, 43, said "obviously my body's changed" due to the hormones she has taken while undergoing IVF treatments, noting that the process has "definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically."
Big Brother star Reggie Bird shares amusing photo from her childhood in the 1980s when 'growing up having a bar in your home was a thing'
Reggie Bird has revealed an amusing detail in a throwback photo from her childhood. In the photo, shared to Instagram this week, the Big Brother star showed off the bar she had in her house in the 1980s. 'Back in the '80s when growing up having a bar in your...
Australian Man Dies in Wife’s Arms on Canadian Vacation
An Australian man has died in his wife’s arms in a “tragic accident” in Canada. Daniel Heritage, from South Australia, left the country to travel with his wife Emma on a world trip, including a rock climbing experience in the Rocky Mountains. “Over the next 12-24 months, I will be taking time to pursue hobbies and passion projects that I haven’t previously had the opportunity,” the 28-year-old wrote on LinkedIn in March. He worked as a scientist and chemical engineer before he left, but claimed on his personal website that he is a “passionate rock climber” outside of work “and generally love the outdoors.” They couple were seven months into their trip when the 28-year-old died on Oct. 5, his family announced in a GoFundMe post. “The death was very traumatic for Emma as she witnessed the accident and held him in her arms as he passed,” Jess Bartel, Emma’s twin sister, wrote, asking for donations to send a relative to Canada to help Emma. Her father joined her Sunday evening, according to ABC News. One of his last photos uploaded to his blog was tagged at Bugaboo Provincial Park on Aug. 26. Read it at ABC News
realitytitbit.com
Concerned Gold Rush fans ask where Rick is and beg for answers
Fans of Discovery show Gold Rush have been left concerned over Rick Ness’ absence and have taken to social media to beg bosses for answers about where he is. Ness has been on the show, which follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run companies, since season nine, but has been noticeably absent in season 13.
Graham Norton had his lavish 120-guest wedding in his native Ireland so his beloved 90-year-old mother Rhoda Walker could attend
Graham Norton got married in his native Ireland this year so his 90-year-old mother could be at his nuptials. The TV star, 59, who is said to be worth £24million, had a lavish do in his native west Cork in July with 120 guests in attendance, including his beloved parent Rhoda Walker, as he said 'I do' to his partner.
