7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Remote work isn’t hurting our mental well-being. The lack of work-life boundaries is
There is evidence that employee burnout peaked before the pandemic. Today, burnout rates remain lower among remote workers than their in-office peers. Remote and hybrid work is bad for employees’ mental well-being and leads to a sense of social isolation, meaninglessness, and lack of work-life boundaries, so we should just all go back to office-centric work–or so claim many traditionalist business gurus.
KTEN.com
Why UX design is one of the most in-demand skills in Australia
Originally Posted On: https://www.beaudeserttimes.com.au/story/7921665/why-ux-design-is-one-of-the-most-in-demand-skills-in-australia/?cs=5536. What goes into producing a great web or mobile application? Is it a strong brand and pleasing aesthetics? Is it usability? Aptly fulfilling a user’s need? Or all of the above?. The power of a highly functional and user-friendly application can often mean the difference...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
techunwrapped.com
About 50 startups attend the BNEW Startup Innovation Hub, in Barcelona
The BNEW Startup Innovation Hub closes its doors today with the participation of more than 50 startups. The event is part of the third edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW). According to their professional activity, the startups have participated in the following verticals: digital industry, real estate, mobility,...
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
New GoodwillFinds CEO Has Big Digital Aspirations
Newly-appointed GoodwillFinds CEO Matt Kaness has big aspirations for the 120-year-old nonprofit’s new online shop. “We launched with this version of the site to get started, to start learning, to introduce the venture to the world. But there's so many different opportunities to innovate and to activate the Goodwill community that we haven't even started to scrape the surface on,” Kaness told Cheddar News.
2 Stocks with Plenty of Room to Get Bigger
With another solid employment report for September undermining the Fed’s persistent efforts to fight inflation, the borrowing costs are expected to increase further with another significant rate hike next month....
mondovisione.com
Corporate Actions Revolutionised By Exchange Data International
Challenger data provider, Exchange Data International (EDI) has announced a new product offering that promises to change how the front- and middle-office at buy-side companies interacts with corporate actions data. For the first time, Readable Corporate Action Notices (RCAN) will enable workers to read corporate action notices in the same way as they read the news. RCAN covers 45 corporate events, including dividends, mergers and acquisitions, new listings (IPOs), and stock splits, as well as aggregating corporate actions from over 150 exchanges globally.
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces First Ever Salesforce VAR Online B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Accelerator Management solution.
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider that built their technology 100% Native & Lightning on the Salesforce Platform, is also known to partner directly with its customers. Has released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution. SAASTEPS announces the first-ever Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution built 100%...
Benzinga
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students
LAGOS, NG, Oct 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NACOS has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train 100,000+ Nigerian computing students on disruptive and emerging technologies. The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering,...
19 Screenshots Of Clueless Bosses Who Clearly Don’t Understand The Meaning Of Work/Life Balance
If these bosses really think "weekends are for the weak," then call me a wimp.
psychreg.org
London Medical Laboratory Founder Flavia Araujo-Rankin Named a the Times-LDC ‘One to Watch’
Flavia Araujo-Rankin, founder and joint CEO of London Medical Laboratory, has been named as one of this year’s ‘Ones to Watch’ as part of the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in...
Cost of DeFi App Development
The implementation of DeFi technology in app and software development projects is growing as new and established businesses looking to adopt DeFi technology to power their digital product. , the global DeFi platforms market is expected to reach USD 507.92 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 43.8 percent. The...
elearningindustry.com
Taking Care Of Business...Through Learning!
There's one thing that continues to elude learning practitioners and that is how to go about demonstrating business value and accountability for their efforts. For many, the objective of developing a learning culture may as well be equivalent to climbing Mount Everest; it seems daunting and virtually impossible. But that's not entirely true. As my dad used to say, you need to take small, achievable steps to accomplish an insurmountable goal.
getnews.info
Euronews and Truvid have recently established an empowered collaboration, with Truvid now offering Euronews’ premium video content to Publishers from their Professional Content Library
Euronews is Europe’s leading international news media. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion, by offering diverse viewpoints. Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon (France), Euronews has been delivering impartial news trusted by audiences across the world. It is available in over 440 million homes across 160 countries, including 68% of homes in the European Union + the UK. It reaches over 145 million people every month, be it on TV or digital platforms. 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities work across Euronews’ 12 language editions, covering European and world news 24/7.
crowdfundinsider.com
Preventing Money Laundering and Fraud in Crypto: Singapore MP Queries Minister in Charge of MAS
This past week, Singapore MP Yip Hon Weng queried public officials about the risk of money laundering and fraud in the cryptocurrency markets. Singapore has emerged as a top hub for digital asset innovation with some firms moving to the country due to its Fintech-friendly regulation. The MP asked the...
thediwire.com
Former Merrill Lynch Advisor Launches Independent Practice through LPL
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that financial advisor Alexander Guiliano launched a New Jersey-based independent practice, Resonate Wealth Partners, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services. LPL Strategic Wealth Services is a “wirehouse breakaway solution” for advisors seeking autonomy. Guiliano is joined by Debbie Appaluccio...
