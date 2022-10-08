Robert E. “Bob” Clark, 90, of Westport, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Aspen Place Health Campus in Greensburg. He was born May 21, 1932, in Decatur County, the son of Virgil & Virgie (Martin) Clark. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1951. Bob was a farmer, bus driver of the Decatur County Community Schools and was the Jackson Township Trustee for 12 years. He was a 50-year member of the Westport Masonic Lodge # 52 F. & A.M. and the former Alert Lodge # 395. He married Ruth Alberta Cann on July 1, 1951, at the Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts and she survives along with his daughters, Debbie (Don) Schroer of Jonesville and Marcia (Walter) Hunter of Westport; his sons, Daryl (Cindy) Clark and Marc (Becky) Clark both of Westport, his sister; Virginia (Wayne) Jessup of Columbus; his nine grandchildren; his twenty-one great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandsons; Joshua Lynn Clark, Blaine Robert Clark and Rylan Mitchell Clark and his granddaughter; Kristie Wessel. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00a.m. on Thursday October 13, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Mr. Steve Fortner and Jerry Maynard officiating. Burial will take place at the Westport Cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, Westport Fire Department and Letts Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

WESTPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO