Sunman, IN

spectrumnews1.com

Corporex officials share Ovation construction update

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
NEWPORT, KY
WRBI Radio

Road work in downtown Batesville winding down

— Indiana Department of Transporation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to finish all approaches, manhole adjustments and sod work this week as part of the State Road 229 road construction project in downtown Batesville from Walnut to Main between Boehringer Street and Central Avenue. Crews will begin road striping...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison

Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison, 88, of Sunman (Manchester), Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born December 2, 1933, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late George Sortwell and Jeanette (Harper) Sortwell. She worked as a printer for McPherson’s Printing Company, retiring after over 10 years of service. Prior to that, she worked at FSI Printing. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. She participated with youth group in her younger years and also taught Sunday School. Pat was a volunteer for RSVP, and Dearborn County Hospital Auxiliary “Pink Ladies”. She enjoyed working in her garden, canning, Wordsearch puzzles, playing cards, and Dominoes. Pat enjoyed collecting angels. Pat loved time with family and will be missed.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Ernest L. Donley

Ernest Lee “Ernie” Donley, 93, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Aurora, Indiana. He was born April 25, 1929, in Lawrenceburg, IN, son of the late Ernest S. Donley and Eleanor (Owman) Donley. He worked as a Construction Worker for Frank Messer and Sons, and other area companies.
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Brenda Ann Martin

Brenda Ann Martin, 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born November 10, 1962, in State College, PA, daughter of the late Raymond Whetstine and Mona (Ritts) Whetstine. Brenda worked as a Secretary and in Data Entry, Accounts Receivable for many years. She was a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WRBI Radio

Robert E. “Bob” Clark, 90

Robert E. “Bob” Clark, 90, of Westport, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Aspen Place Health Campus in Greensburg. He was born May 21, 1932, in Decatur County, the son of Virgil & Virgie (Martin) Clark. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1951. Bob was a farmer, bus driver of the Decatur County Community Schools and was the Jackson Township Trustee for 12 years. He was a 50-year member of the Westport Masonic Lodge # 52 F. & A.M. and the former Alert Lodge # 395. He married Ruth Alberta Cann on July 1, 1951, at the Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts and she survives along with his daughters, Debbie (Don) Schroer of Jonesville and Marcia (Walter) Hunter of Westport; his sons, Daryl (Cindy) Clark and Marc (Becky) Clark both of Westport, his sister; Virginia (Wayne) Jessup of Columbus; his nine grandchildren; his twenty-one great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandsons; Joshua Lynn Clark, Blaine Robert Clark and Rylan Mitchell Clark and his granddaughter; Kristie Wessel. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00a.m. on Thursday October 13, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Mr. Steve Fortner and Jerry Maynard officiating. Burial will take place at the Westport Cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, Westport Fire Department and Letts Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WESTPORT, IN
kentoncounty.org

Kenton County Public Works Office Closure

The Kenton County Public Works Offices will be closed from October 13th to October 21st for parking lot reconstruction. The office will still be responding to phone requests and emails. Any questions, please call (859)392-1920.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Legal Aid’s next phone clinic set for Tuesday

— Legal Aid District 11 will hold another free Legal Aid phone clinic on Tuesday, October 11 (tomorrow) for low-income residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Residents of Legal Aid District 11 who call the phone clinic on Tuesday will receive a 10-minute consultation...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 19

UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ADDYSTON, OH
WRBI Radio

DNR stocks channel catfish statewide

— It’s that time of year again when the weather is cooling, leaves are falling, and the DNR is stocking channel catfish. This fall, DNR will stock 147 locations with approximately 63,742. Each year, the DNR stocks channel catfish statewide in publicly accessible waters. All locations should be stocked...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Chris Rohrig, 41, Moores Hill

Christopher Thomas Rohrig, 41, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home in North Vernon. He was born in Batesville on February 19, 1981, the son of Daryle and Debbie Burress Rohrig. Survivors include his parents, Daryle and Debbie Rohrig of Moores Hill; one brother Clint Rohrig of Union, Kentucky; one sister Mary Beth Rohrig of Versailles; his paternal grandmother Louise Rohrig of Milan; nephews Jacob, Joshua, Jarett, and Luke Rohrig, and his nieces Kimber Rohrig and Melena Holman. He was preceded in death by his brother Daryle Wayne Rohrig, and his grandparents John Rohrig and Dolores Meyer. Chris was a 1999 graduate of Milan High School. He had many things in life that he enjoyed, especially the company of his family. He was a huge fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays. He liked watching basketball and wrestling and enjoyed a good cold Coca-Cola while listening to music by Poison, Guns-n-Roses, and Def Leppard. Chris was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Milan. Mass of Christian Burial for Chris will be on Wednesday, October 12 at 10a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Milan with Father Shaun Whittington officiating. Burial will be in the Craven Cemetery at Milan. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5p.m. to 8pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rosary services at 4:30p.m. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics in care of the funeral home.
MOORES HILL, IN
WRBI Radio

Leroy Comer, 84, Osgood UPDATE

Leroy Comer, 84, of Osgood passed away at 3:15pm, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born near Osgood on February 28, 1938, the son of Godfrey George and Anna Dorathea Thielbar Comer. He was married to Mary Louise Russell on May 17, 1958 and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2019. Survivors include one son John (Brenda) Comer of Underwood; one daughter Janice (Larry) Scheidler of Greensburg; daughter in law Brenda A. Comer of Adams; 6 grandchildren Joshua, Jeremy, Johnathan, Katie, Michael and James; 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; one brother Gayle Comer of Deerfield, Florida; one sister Mabel Flick of Holton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son James, and his brothers Clarence, Norman and Leonard. Mr. Comer’s working career spanned many years. He was a former employee of the Muscatatuck State Hospital, built pre-fabricated hog and cattle houses with Bob McDaniels, worked for the Ripley County Farm Bureau Co-Op, drove a semi for Wendy’s, and ended his career as a driver for Oliver Trucking. Leroy was a member of the Osgood Masonic Lodge and Milford, Kentucky Masonic Lodge. Leroy’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held Thursday evening with the Masonic services starting at 6pm and visitation starting at 5 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles.
OSGOOD, IN

