spectrumnews1.com
Corporex officials share Ovation construction update
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
WRBI Radio
Road work in downtown Batesville winding down
— Indiana Department of Transporation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to finish all approaches, manhole adjustments and sod work this week as part of the State Road 229 road construction project in downtown Batesville from Walnut to Main between Boehringer Street and Central Avenue. Crews will begin road striping...
WRBI Radio
Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison
Patsy Anne “Pat” Garrison, 88, of Sunman (Manchester), Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born December 2, 1933, in Lawrenceburg, IN, daughter of the late George Sortwell and Jeanette (Harper) Sortwell. She worked as a printer for McPherson’s Printing Company, retiring after over 10 years of service. Prior to that, she worked at FSI Printing. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. She participated with youth group in her younger years and also taught Sunday School. Pat was a volunteer for RSVP, and Dearborn County Hospital Auxiliary “Pink Ladies”. She enjoyed working in her garden, canning, Wordsearch puzzles, playing cards, and Dominoes. Pat enjoyed collecting angels. Pat loved time with family and will be missed.
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
WRBI Radio
Ernest L. Donley
Ernest Lee “Ernie” Donley, 93, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Aurora, Indiana. He was born April 25, 1929, in Lawrenceburg, IN, son of the late Ernest S. Donley and Eleanor (Owman) Donley. He worked as a Construction Worker for Frank Messer and Sons, and other area companies.
WRBI Radio
Brenda Ann Martin
Brenda Ann Martin, 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born November 10, 1962, in State College, PA, daughter of the late Raymond Whetstine and Mona (Ritts) Whetstine. Brenda worked as a Secretary and in Data Entry, Accounts Receivable for many years. She was a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
Robert E. “Bob” Clark, 90
Robert E. “Bob” Clark, 90, of Westport, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Aspen Place Health Campus in Greensburg. He was born May 21, 1932, in Decatur County, the son of Virgil & Virgie (Martin) Clark. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1951. Bob was a farmer, bus driver of the Decatur County Community Schools and was the Jackson Township Trustee for 12 years. He was a 50-year member of the Westport Masonic Lodge # 52 F. & A.M. and the former Alert Lodge # 395. He married Ruth Alberta Cann on July 1, 1951, at the Mt. Aerie Baptist Church in Letts and she survives along with his daughters, Debbie (Don) Schroer of Jonesville and Marcia (Walter) Hunter of Westport; his sons, Daryl (Cindy) Clark and Marc (Becky) Clark both of Westport, his sister; Virginia (Wayne) Jessup of Columbus; his nine grandchildren; his twenty-one great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandsons; Joshua Lynn Clark, Blaine Robert Clark and Rylan Mitchell Clark and his granddaughter; Kristie Wessel. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00a.m. on Thursday October 13, 2022, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Mr. Steve Fortner and Jerry Maynard officiating. Burial will take place at the Westport Cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, Westport Fire Department and Letts Fire Department through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
kentoncounty.org
Kenton County Public Works Office Closure
The Kenton County Public Works Offices will be closed from October 13th to October 21st for parking lot reconstruction. The office will still be responding to phone requests and emails. Any questions, please call (859)392-1920.
WRBI Radio
Legal Aid’s next phone clinic set for Tuesday
— Legal Aid District 11 will hold another free Legal Aid phone clinic on Tuesday, October 11 (tomorrow) for low-income residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Residents of Legal Aid District 11 who call the phone clinic on Tuesday will receive a 10-minute consultation...
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
wvxu.org
On Miami University's Hamilton campus, the walk to class just got a lot more educational
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
Fox 19
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston. A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
WRBI Radio
DNR stocks channel catfish statewide
— It’s that time of year again when the weather is cooling, leaves are falling, and the DNR is stocking channel catfish. This fall, DNR will stock 147 locations with approximately 63,742. Each year, the DNR stocks channel catfish statewide in publicly accessible waters. All locations should be stocked...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
WLWT 5
Delhi Township librarians surprise longtime patron for her 100th birthday
CINCINNATI — A longtime Cincinnati library visitor got a special surprise for her 100th birthday this week. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County libraries posted on Facebook saying a frequent visitor of their Delhi Township branch turned 100 on Thursday. The staff at the branch wanted to honor her by...
WRBI Radio
Chris Rohrig, 41, Moores Hill
Christopher Thomas Rohrig, 41, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his home in North Vernon. He was born in Batesville on February 19, 1981, the son of Daryle and Debbie Burress Rohrig. Survivors include his parents, Daryle and Debbie Rohrig of Moores Hill; one brother Clint Rohrig of Union, Kentucky; one sister Mary Beth Rohrig of Versailles; his paternal grandmother Louise Rohrig of Milan; nephews Jacob, Joshua, Jarett, and Luke Rohrig, and his nieces Kimber Rohrig and Melena Holman. He was preceded in death by his brother Daryle Wayne Rohrig, and his grandparents John Rohrig and Dolores Meyer. Chris was a 1999 graduate of Milan High School. He had many things in life that he enjoyed, especially the company of his family. He was a huge fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays. He liked watching basketball and wrestling and enjoyed a good cold Coca-Cola while listening to music by Poison, Guns-n-Roses, and Def Leppard. Chris was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Milan. Mass of Christian Burial for Chris will be on Wednesday, October 12 at 10a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Milan with Father Shaun Whittington officiating. Burial will be in the Craven Cemetery at Milan. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5p.m. to 8pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rosary services at 4:30p.m. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
Leroy Comer, 84, Osgood UPDATE
Leroy Comer, 84, of Osgood passed away at 3:15pm, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born near Osgood on February 28, 1938, the son of Godfrey George and Anna Dorathea Thielbar Comer. He was married to Mary Louise Russell on May 17, 1958 and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2019. Survivors include one son John (Brenda) Comer of Underwood; one daughter Janice (Larry) Scheidler of Greensburg; daughter in law Brenda A. Comer of Adams; 6 grandchildren Joshua, Jeremy, Johnathan, Katie, Michael and James; 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; one brother Gayle Comer of Deerfield, Florida; one sister Mabel Flick of Holton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son James, and his brothers Clarence, Norman and Leonard. Mr. Comer’s working career spanned many years. He was a former employee of the Muscatatuck State Hospital, built pre-fabricated hog and cattle houses with Bob McDaniels, worked for the Ripley County Farm Bureau Co-Op, drove a semi for Wendy’s, and ended his career as a driver for Oliver Trucking. Leroy was a member of the Osgood Masonic Lodge and Milford, Kentucky Masonic Lodge. Leroy’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held Thursday evening with the Masonic services starting at 6pm and visitation starting at 5 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles.
