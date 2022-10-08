St. James wins Battle of 707 with last-second TD against Socastee, clinches playoff spot

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released
The all-star football game featuring top-tier talent from South Carolina and North Carolina is back and Summerville-area athletes will participate. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is back on track. Rosters for the 2022 all-star game were released on Oct. 9. The annual...
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
The Post and Courier
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
The Post and Courier
Mary Elizabeth Armstrong of Mama's Used Cars TV commercials fame dies at age 101
Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, the disarmingly sweet, decadeslong spokeswoman in Mama’s Used Cars television commercials, died Sept. 30. She was 101. With her round cheeks, spectacles and sensible white coiffure, the telegenic, naturally comedic Armstrong for 30 years reached the Lowcountry with an on-air motherly hug. And she did so from a car dealership lot on a Savannah Highway gas station.
‘Devastation’: Garden City ice cream staple total loss in Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Perched on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Waccamaw Dr., The Yum Yum Shop saw extensive flooding and devastation during Hurricane Ian. When owner Bryon Busbin came into his shop on Saturday morning after the storm, what he saw was heartbreaking. “Devastation,” Busbin said. “Everything was totally washed everywhere.” Freezers […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Authorities arrest suspect in South Carolina in high school football star's death outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall
Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody in South Carolina. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina added the suspect was caught at a QT.
WMBF
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
Recycling Today
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon
Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
WMBF
Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m. Lee said a 2019...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
