Tunica County, MS

Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 8-10

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 8. Nigel Washington, 23....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Overton County News

High school baseball booster club president indicted for theft

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to support the Cordova High School baseball team. The investigation began after school officials reported Anderson’s improper...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Mississippi Man Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A Mississippi man is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say he continued to use the program after he was no longer eligible. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire

EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Shandy Drive and Turn Bow lane. One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking. Cassandra Evans says she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man wanted in fatal Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street on October 5. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have developed Rickey London as a suspect in the case and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Real Time Crime cameras help police nab thief in minutes: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say officers were able to arrest a man trying to break into a car in downtown Memphis after they spotted suspicious activity on the Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras. Police said Princeton Vaughn, 31, was arrested within ten minutes on Gayoso near Danny Thomas late Friday night. An officer with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
MEMPHIS, TN

