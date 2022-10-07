NASHVILLE – A Mississippi man is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say he continued to use the program after he was no longer eligible. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO