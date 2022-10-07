Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 8-10
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 8. Nigel Washington, 23....
Overton County News
High school baseball booster club president indicted for theft
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to support the Cordova High School baseball team. The investigation began after school officials reported Anderson’s improper...
tn.gov
Mississippi Man Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A Mississippi man is charged with TennCare fraud after investigators say he continued to use the program after he was no longer eligible. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
"The system is entirely broken" | Lawmaker, former inmate and therapist say Memphis needs a village to slow crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A committee was created after a violent week in Memphis last month and the Eliza Fletcher case is working to address truth in sentencing, prisons, and parole. Many see TDOC as a revolving door of criminals in and out. But what will it take to reach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police chase ends with Mississippi man behind bars, load of drugs off the streets
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire
EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Mississippi pharmacy
Police arrested a man who was attempting to break into a Mississippi pharmacy. On Monday morning, officers with the Batesville Police Department responded to an alarm call at a local pharmacy. Detectives and Officers were both able to quickly obtain a description of the suspect who was attempting to gain...
Report: Grand jury has not ‘failed to indict’ suspect in murder case of missing Ole Miss student
A recent filing by an attorney for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., claims a Lafayette County Grand Jury “failed to indict” the University of Mississippi graduate for the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, but that’s not what happened. The case has not gone to the grand...
RELATED PEOPLE
Attempted carjacking leads to shooting in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Shandy Drive and Turn Bow lane. One neighbor who lives nearby said he heard several gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Deputies say the shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking. Cassandra Evans says she […]
Witness speaks out after Gershun Freeman's death while in custody at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gershun Freeman died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at the Shelby County jail Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Family members are saying they got a call early Thursday morning that Freeman had been in a fight. Jacob...
3 suspects on the run after attempted car theft leads to shootout, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after attempted car theft ended in a shootout with the car’s owner in southeast Shelby County. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Shandy Drive. According to the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office, three men attempted to steal...
Man wanted in fatal Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Street on October 5. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have developed Rickey London as a suspect in the case and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat. If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
WBIR
Man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mom had dozens of violations in prison before release, lawmakers say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher, racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours this week, and the one...
actionnews5.com
MPD offers explanation following viral video of officer ‘doing nothing’ as cars perform donuts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has responded following the circulation of a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby police cruiser sat idling with a front-row seat. Outrage erupted in the Memphis community following the officer’s alleged inaction shown in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real Time Crime cameras help police nab thief in minutes: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say officers were able to arrest a man trying to break into a car in downtown Memphis after they spotted suspicious activity on the Real Time Crime Center surveillance cameras. Police said Princeton Vaughn, 31, was arrested within ten minutes on Gayoso near Danny Thomas late Friday night. An officer with […]
Memphis man wanted after murder near Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man related to a homicide from September 25 off Directors Row. MPD is searching for suspect Demonte Isom after he was identified as the one responsible for a shooting off Directors Row. Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest. MPD responded to a shooting […]
2 missing brothers found; City Watch canceled, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:20 A.M. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch alert for Jaden Elrod, 10, and Aiden Elrod, 12. MPD said both brothers have been found. Two young brothers are missing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were...
1 killed in crash involving MATA bus, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident involving a MATA bus early Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to a two-car crash at Third Street and Weaver Road. The person died at the hospital. All southbound and northbound lanes...
Comments / 0