ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager

After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster

Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3

Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Starting Game 2 against Seattle

Gausman (finger) will start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The Blue Jays' season will be riding on Gausman after they were shut out by the duo of Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz in the series opener. Gausman left his final start of regular season last Sunday after three innings with a laceration on his right middle finger, but he made it through Thursday's bullpen session unscathed. The right-hander posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 99:10 K:BB in 14 starts after the All-Star break.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head

Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#The Orioles#The Blue Jays#Athletic#Rbi
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI

Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS

Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury

Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1

Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pedro Severino: Becomes free agent

Severino was released by the Brewers on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Severino joined Milwaukee on a one-year, $1.9 million deal for 2022, but his season never got off the ground after he was handed an 80-game suspension in early April for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 29-year-old appeared in only eight MLB games and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he finished with a .308/.349/.496 slash line in 126 plate appearences.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners Announce Game 2 Starting Lineups

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners posted their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game two of the American League Wild Card Series in Toronto, set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET. Here's how the Mariners will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):. 1) CF...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Not on wild-card roster

Hall was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hall was called up by Philadelphia on Sept. 30 but won't be on the active roster for the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .250/.282/.522 slash line with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games this year and could be in the mix for a roster spot later in the postseason should the Phillies advance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2

Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday. Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Crash and Burn Right out of the Postseason

It was 8-1. After faltering in the American League Wild Card Series opener by way of a 4-0 loss on Friday afternoon, the Jays rebounded big time when the two clubs took to the field just 24 hours later for the second matchup of a possible three. Toronto was looking to even up the series, while the Mariners had their sights set on closing out the blue birds after what was a shocking performance in Game 1.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirmed as Game 1 starter

Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners or Blue Jays on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was little doubt Verlander would earn the honor, as he rebounded from Tommy John surgery to record a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts this season, likely earning him a Cy Young. His 3.40 lifetime ERA in the postseason doesn't trail his career 3.24 regular-season ERA by much, though he owns a mediocre 4.27 ERA over his last nine playoff starts dating back to 2018.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy