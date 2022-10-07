Read full article on original website
Related
St. Joseph High School offers clubs as way to engage students, ignite passions
A new club at St. Joseph High School in Harrison is seeking to give female students an emboldened voice. Empowering Women was spearheaded by junior Jennifer Phan, who said students can only benefit through the open dialogue created by the new club. “We thought it was something we needed,” said...
BBC
Cambridge University sets up campaign to help students
Cambridge University has launched a campaign urging struggling students to access support, as the death of a sixth student this year is reviewed. The university has now had one confirmed student suicide and five suspected others in 2022. Natalie Acton, head of student support, said the new Reach Out campaign...
Comments / 0