LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Pacific volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 West Coast Conference match at Loyola Marymount Saturday afternoon at the Gersten Pavilion. Logan Blutreich recorded a team-high six kills for the Tigers (10-8, 2-4) as the team finished with a total of 27. In 12 matches this season, Blutreich has recorded 31 kills and ranks fifth on the team with a hitting percentage of .257. The Chandler, Ariz. freshman tied her best hitting percentage in a match this season, registering a .500 against the Lions (10-6, 5-2) while only committing one error.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO