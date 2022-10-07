Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
Purdue Places 3rd at Home Invite
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue men's golf team pieced together another decent round on a tough scoring day to finish third out of 15 teams at the Purdue Fall Invitational, held at the Kampen Course the last two days. Purdue finished the 54-hole event with an 11-over par...
purduesports.com
Purdue Concludes Play at Illini Invitational
MEDINAH, Ill. – Jocelyn Bruch and Momo Sugiyama carded rounds of 73 (+1) to lead Purdue Women's Golf on the final day of the Illini Invitational. The Boilermakers finished 3-under as a team (289-277-295—861), placing 13th in the annual tournament at Medinah Country Club. Sugiyama and Danielle du...
purduesports.com
Boilermakers in 3rd After 36 Holes at Kampen
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue men's golf team has four players in the top 20 and sit in third place after 36 holes at the Purdue Fall Invitational, held at the Kampen Course. The first two rounds on Monday were held on a perfect, sun-splashed day at the...
purduesports.com
Purdue WBB at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS - Purdue women's basketball head coach Katie Gearlds, fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry and junior guard Madison Layden took part in the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Below is a selection of Tuesday's highlights. PurdueWBB Big Ten Media Days...
purduesports.com
Women’s Golf Heads to Medinah for Illini Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Golf returns to Illinois for the second consecutive week, competing in the Illini Invitational at historic Medinah Country Club (Oct. 10-11). TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE. Monday, Oct. 10: Rounds 1 and 2 (9:30 a.m. ET Shogun Start) Tuesday, Oct. 11: Round 3 (10 a.m. ET...
purduesports.com
Game 7 Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm held his weekly press conference on Monday to talk the close win over Maryland and preview this weekend's game against Nebraska under the lights of Ross Ade Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. JEFF BROHM: They've been tremendous all year,...
purduesports.com
Purdue Edged by Illinois
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team lost a 2-1 contest to Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. Sunday was Senior Day, where Purdue's seven seniors were recognized prior to their penultimate game at Folk Field. Fifth-year Sydney Duarte and seniors Gabby Hollar, Lauren Holleran, Hannah Lapeire, Leanna Rebimbas, Emma Tompkins and Chloe Woodbeck were honored for their contributions to the Purdue Soccer program throughout their careers.
purduesports.com
Boilers Set for 2022 Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Basketball is set to take over Minneapolis along with the rest of the Big Ten for the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. On Tuesday, head coach Katie Gearlds, fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry and junior guard Madison Layden will be live from the Target Center for the first day of the two-day event.
