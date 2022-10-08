ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again

The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

The Broncos have a scary truth about their team right now

The Denver Broncos have been really impressive on defense so far this season. Unfortunately, that is where the success has stopped for Denver. The offense has struggled for most of the season. The analytics show that the two sides of the ball for the Broncos are polar opposites. On defense,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
atozsports.com

Treylon Burks update has massive impact on Titans WR core

The latest update on Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks should have a big impact on the Titans WR core. Burks was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday with turf toe, requiring him to miss at least four games, per NFL rules. Because of the bye week, Burks will not be eligible to return until November 13th, when the Titans host the Denver Broncos.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Seattle Seahawks#The Minnesota Vikings
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL
numberfire.com

Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Raiders get the news they needed the most before game vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have been without a couple of their key players, but that will change soon. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman are ready to return from concussions. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is back from injury, too. This game is a big one for the Raiders. If...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach

The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Taysom Hill literally does it all in historic Saints performance

When news broke that Jameis Winston was going to be inactive for Week 5 following a Week 3 back injury, fans of the New Orleans Saints knew that it was going to take a team effort – literally – to get the team back on track. Stuck in a three-week losing streak following a tight win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Saints needed a spark to get things going and hopefully get their game back on track before a playoff berth became out of reach – which, in the NFC South, is really saying something.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Packers have some locker room drama after loss to Giants

This might not come as a surprise, but there’s some dissension in the Green Bay Packers‘ locker room after the team’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Sunday. And it involves star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the game, Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Vols QB Hendon Hooker continues to climb in ESPN’s Heisman Rankings

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is firmly entrenched in the Heisman Trophy conversation as we near the midpoint of the 2022 college football season. Hooker was impressive in the Vols’ 40-13 blowout win against LSU on Saturday. The Greensboro, NC native passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns against...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why the Chicago Bears should beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5

As frustrating as the offense has been to watch early this season, the Chicago Bears could potentially exit week five in a tie for first place in the NFC North. If the Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London (not likely, but possible), then Chicago will be tied atop the NFC North with Green Bay and Minnesota at 3-2.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

How Bengals can make the most out of recent injury news on SNF

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ defense has been legit this season. While many have pointed out that they have played four backup quarterbacks thus far*, they’ve proven they can win with multiple looks and schemes. *Yeah, we’re counting Mitch Trubisky as a backup here. Sorry, Steelers fans. On Sunday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Titans are the NFL’s best offense in one major category

While the Tennessee Titans offense has left a lot to be desired with their play in 2022, the unit is still topping the NFL in a massive offensive statistic. Entering Sunday’s game with the Washington Commanders, the Titans offense was 9-for-10 scoring touchdowns on their drives to the red zone. That trend continued on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dan Quinn has great reaction to Cowboys’ big win over Rams

That Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Los Angeles Rams was all about Dan Quinn’s defense. The unit put together a remarkable performance against the defending Super Bowl Champions that earned the team its fourth consecutive win. The defensive coordinator knows very well it’s his unit putting in the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy