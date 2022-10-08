ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”

The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
Herbie J Pilato

Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death

She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
guitar.com

A brief history of Gretsch guitars

“That Great Gretsch Sound” has been 135 years in the making – and counting. That’s how long Gretsch has been making musical instruments, starting out as a drum manufacturer in the latter half of the 19th century, before becoming one of the world’s most beloved guitar brands.
ComicBook

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Will Not Air on Broadcast TV This Year

For decades, PEANUTS fans have looked forward to annual airings of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on various networks, with Apple TV+ confirming that it will be making the special available for free the weekend heading towards Halloween. Just last year, the special also aired on PBS and PBS Kids, but the network's social media account confirmed that this won't be the case in 2022. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to PEANUTS specials back in 2020, allowing subscribers to enjoy them all year, though the passion for the specials among audiences has occasionally seen partnerships made to allow for airings on linear networks. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available for free on Apple TV+ from October 28th through October 31st.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Loretta Lynn's music: That's how the Republican women I grew up with talked (behind men's backs)

As a longtime fan of her music, I was bummed at the news of Loretta Lynn's death earlier this week. Not because her death was especially tragic — far from it. Her life started hard, but she died rich and successful, at age 90. She lived long enough to see music critics finally value her and other female country artists like Dolly Parton the way they long did male figures like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. She even got to record with Jack White, which seems like a great experience for any musician not named Meg White. May we all have a chance to go out like she did.
