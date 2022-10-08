For decades, PEANUTS fans have looked forward to annual airings of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on various networks, with Apple TV+ confirming that it will be making the special available for free the weekend heading towards Halloween. Just last year, the special also aired on PBS and PBS Kids, but the network's social media account confirmed that this won't be the case in 2022. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to PEANUTS specials back in 2020, allowing subscribers to enjoy them all year, though the passion for the specials among audiences has occasionally seen partnerships made to allow for airings on linear networks. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available for free on Apple TV+ from October 28th through October 31st.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO