Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
The Monkees: Married Mike Nesmith Once Said He Wouldn’t ‘Settle’ for Just One Woman
Mike Nesmith of The Monkees once said he wouldn't "settle" for one woman, however he loved and respected his wife Phyllis calling her a 'terrific girlfriend and an even better wife.'
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Sent a ‘Roar of Laughter’ Across the Set When He Pretended to Get Shot While Filming a New Opening Theme
James Arness once had the entire 'Gunsmoke' set laughing after he intentionally went off-script for a heavily-rehearsed opening scene shoot.
John Wayne Said the ‘Best’ Advice He Ever Got Was to Keep Working on Bad Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne knew that he made some bad movies, but he credited the 'best' advice he ever got when it came to working on those pictures.
John Wayne Once Single-Handedly Stopped a Violent Riot That Made His Director Hate Him
'The Barbarian and the Geisha' actor John Wayne once settled a violent riot on the set by himself, but it only made his working relationship with director John Huston worse.
John Wayne Hated to Watch Himself in Movies Until He Mastered His Iconic Walk
'The Shootist' actor John Wayne initially hated watching his own movies, but learned that it was necessary when learning his legendary walk.
Bond Girls Lana Wood And Ursula Andress Recall Working With Sean Connery
Two of the most famous Bond girls open up about working with the late Sean Connery. The film franchise James Bond is turning 60 this year and it is truly inspiring to look back on all of the wonderful films made over the years. Sean is a fan favorite Bond and was popular on set with the ladies as well.
Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”
The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death
She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
WATCH: Loretta Lynn Plays ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ and Other Iconic Songs on the Ed Sullivan Show
We may have lost Loretta Lynn recently, but her astounding country music legacy will live on forever. A series of videos have recently surfaced of Lynn performing on the Ed Sullivan Show in the 1970s, and she looks just as radiant as she did up until her death. She had an air of beauty and grace about her that lit up a stage.
guitar.com
A brief history of Gretsch guitars
“That Great Gretsch Sound” has been 135 years in the making – and counting. That’s how long Gretsch has been making musical instruments, starting out as a drum manufacturer in the latter half of the 19th century, before becoming one of the world’s most beloved guitar brands.
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
ComicBook
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Will Not Air on Broadcast TV This Year
For decades, PEANUTS fans have looked forward to annual airings of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on various networks, with Apple TV+ confirming that it will be making the special available for free the weekend heading towards Halloween. Just last year, the special also aired on PBS and PBS Kids, but the network's social media account confirmed that this won't be the case in 2022. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to PEANUTS specials back in 2020, allowing subscribers to enjoy them all year, though the passion for the specials among audiences has occasionally seen partnerships made to allow for airings on linear networks. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available for free on Apple TV+ from October 28th through October 31st.
Loretta Lynn's music: That's how the Republican women I grew up with talked (behind men's backs)
As a longtime fan of her music, I was bummed at the news of Loretta Lynn's death earlier this week. Not because her death was especially tragic — far from it. Her life started hard, but she died rich and successful, at age 90. She lived long enough to see music critics finally value her and other female country artists like Dolly Parton the way they long did male figures like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. She even got to record with Jack White, which seems like a great experience for any musician not named Meg White. May we all have a chance to go out like she did.
