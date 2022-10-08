VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday, just before 4 a.m., Vienna Police responded to an incident in which a vehicle had been struck by a train. According to Vienna PD, a black SUV driven by 26-year-old Rodreka Morgan had stalled on the tracks at a railroad crossing near the police station– a passing motorist saw the stalled car, as well as an incoming train, and took action. The passerby was able to get Morgan and her 2 kids out of the car just in time before the train struck it. The assisting motorist suffered from minor injuries from the impact and fling debris.

VIENNA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO